Embrace Tranquility and Elegance: Crestwood Village Welcomes Homebuyers to Luxury Living Haven

Springtime and beautiful homes are emerging everywhere at Crestwood Village. This luxury, maintenance-provided villa neighborhood is tucked conveniently along a hillside near 129th Terrace and Blackbob Road in Olathe. Imagine your own slice of serenity amongst all the shopping and entertainment conveniences offered along the Blackbob Road corridor, from 119th to 135th Streets. Each Crestwood Village villa provides sanctuary of quiet and comfort.

Just starting into the second and final phase of construction, Crestwood Village is only a couple of years old and finishing at a rapid pace. Many residents have settled here, and are already enjoying the quiet, secluded streets and amenities offered in luxury maintenance provided communities. Residents at Crestwood Village cherish peaceful walks along the trail and sidewalks, and conversations with neighbors. Just as homes and streets are developing, a beautiful small community of new neighbors and friends is developing as well. Residents at Crestwood Village savor picturesque sunrises and peaceful sunsets all year long.

At Crestwood Village, residents, real estate professionals, and home buyers have quickly recognized the thoughtfully appointed community and the quality construction of three of Kansas City’s premier builders: JFE Construction, Pauli Homes, and Crestwood Custom Homes. At Crestwood Village, these homebuilders have designed and built some of the most innovative and convenient home designs on the market today. Each home in Crestwood Village has been judiciously placed so the homeowners can appreciate fascinating Kansas views.

Within Crestwood Village, the builders are offering 3- and 4-bedroom luxury villas, all with main level primary suite and laundry. Practicality blends with stunning finishes as the homes offer main level living with soaring ceilings, breathtaking lines, beautiful kitchens, indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, and palatial primary bathroom ensuites. All homes are expertly crafted and constructed utilizing the finest of finishes and materials. Each home at Crestwood Village encompasses gracious amounts of sensibility and style.

Along with the remarkable home designs and the superior craftsmanship of the homes, much of the allure of Crestwood Village is the maintenance provided aspect of living here. Residents enjoy snow removal, lawn care, and driveway and exterior maintenance. This allows more time for entertaining, traveling, time with family and friends, or simply relaxing in your own quiet villa. Moreover, Crestwood Village can provide residents with the “lock and leave” lifestyle of maintenance provided living. Leave your home with the comfort of knowing the lawn and landscaping will be tended to.

On rare occasions when residents do choose to leave their home, they find they’re conveniently located in the heart of Olathe, and within minutes of many of the sports, cultural and entertainment destinations in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Crestwood Village offers quick and easy access to I-35, I-435, and US Hwy 69. When the day is done, return home to the quiet streets of Crestwood Village.

Don’t wait! Now is the time to come out and see what others have already found - stunning new homes in one of the best locations in town. There is still time to choose an excellent lot and build your dream home. You will be welcomed here by professional builders and sales staff who can make the home-buying experience one to enjoy.

Crestwood Village

Prices: Homes starting in the mid-$500,000s to $600,000-plus.

Hours: 11am to 5pm Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. By appointment only on Wednesday.

Directions: From 119th and Blackbob Rd., head south to 129th Terrace. Turn left (east) into the neighborhood.

For more information contact: Randi Platko or Scot Schwartz (913) 202-0073

Website: CrestwoodVillageKS.com