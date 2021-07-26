Coffee lovers! Ember's self-heating mug is rarely on sale — but right now it's $50 off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The self-heating Ember Mug is one of the greatest coffee inventions, well, ever. (Photo: Ember)

If you like coffee, even a little, I'm about to make your day. Ember makes a self-heating mug that can keep your brew at a consistent temperature from first sip to last. Not to overstate it, but it's the single greatest thing in the history of things.

Unfortunately, it's also an expensive thing; but for a limited time, and while supplies last, Verizon has the Ember Temperature Control Mug for $80, with free 2-day shipping. Regular price: $130. (I know, I know.)

Yes, it's insane to pay $130 for a mug. It's probably insane to pay $80 for one. But as someone who was lucky enough to receive one of these as a gift, I have to admit it's among my most prized possessions. And it rarely goes on sale.

Why the money-is-no-object love for the Ember? There's just something magical about coffee that stays the same temperature all the way to the bottom. That means you can sit and sip it at your leisure, without running to the microwave to reheat it or gulping it down because it's getting cold.

More convenience: You can use the Ember app (it's free) to adjust the temp, have your brew ready and waiting when you wake up — even keep track of how much joe you're drinking, all from your phone.

Adjust temperature and keep track of your coffee consumption — from your phone. (Photo: Ember)

When not in use, the 14-ounce mug rests on its "coaster," which is also its wireless charger. Once you remove it and fill it with java, the battery is good for about an hour. For some folks that's ample time; others may find it lacking. I think this is my only real complaint with the Ember mug; occasionally I run out of battery before I run out of coffee.

But that's hardly diminished my love for this gadget. I know it's a tough sell even at $80, but if you really love coffee (or need a gift for someone who does), this is one of those rare splurges that's really worth it.

What do you think? Share your opinions in the comments section, below.

