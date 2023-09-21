Elton John Is Rocketing Out of His Longtime Atlanta Condo

He’s saying goodbye to Peachtree Road! After a little more than three decades of ownership, Sir Elton John has decided to let go of his Atlanta home in Buckhead’s 40-story Park Place high-rise residential tower. Records show the legendary English musician is asking a speck under $5 million for the condo, which is listed by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to The Wall Street Journal and Buckhead.com, which first reported the story, John initially paid $925,000 for a roughly 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor of the building in the early 1990s. He subsequently picked up neighboring units to accommodate his vast photography collection, eventually laying claim to six combined units spanning two levels.

The Park Place on Peachtree luxury high-rise building is sited on Peachtree Road in the sought-after Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

Altogether, the four-bedroom, seven-bath dwelling features a little more than 13,300 square feet of living space highlighted by a spacious living room that can easily accommodate a grand piano, per the listing, plus a formal dining room topped by a gallery space, wood-paneled office/lounge area and grand salon boasting floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a sumptuous master retreat outfitted with an adjoining seating area, a luxe onyx-clad bath and ample closet space; and elsewhere is a gym and spa/massage room.

The star’s unit also comes with numerous amenities courtesy of a $7,851 monthly HOA fee, including nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units and five dedicated wine storage units.

Clad in wall-to-wall wood, this spacious room hosts an office and lounge area with skyline views.

John, 76, told the WSJ he is selling because he no longer needs a touring base in the U.S. now that he has completed his farewell tour. He, husband David Furnish and their two sons make their primary residence at a centuries-old estate in Windsor, England, just west of London. They also own a home in Nice, France.

During his final concert in Atlanta last September, the singer and pianist addressed the crowd about having spent time in his adopted Southern city: “I’ve lived here for 30 years, and I’ve loved every single minute,” he said. “So, I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul, and I’ll never forget you.”

