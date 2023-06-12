I'm a former beauty editor and this is the sunscreen I wear on my face every single day

Another scorching, skin-searing summer is upon us — don't be caught unprotected. (Photo: Amazon)

I absolutely adore going to the dermatologist for my annual skin check. I get to ask all my burning questions and solicit skin-care recommendations for any little blemish. Generally speaking, after testing and thousands of skin-care products over the years, I prefer the basics from quality drugstore brands, but every once in awhile I get a tip on a pricier product that really lives up to the hype​: EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 Sunscreen was recommended by my dermatologist years ago and I've never looked back. Plus, with over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon​, I'm not the only one who agrees that it's well worth its $39 price tag.

Dermatologist​s​ agree that wearing sunscreen every single day is non-negotiable​, and this lightweight formula is a true standout among the rest. Ellen Marmur, Board Certified Dermatologist, counts EltaMD’s facial sunscreen among her favorites. “It is ​gentle enough to use if you have acne, dryness or rosacea​,​ but not greasy for those with oily skin,” she ​explains.

Amazon shoppers praise the ​sensitive skin–friendly SPF, calling it ​a "game changer” and “worth every penny.” One five-star fan writes, “I've been using this sunscreen for about three years ... I'm also prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation, so to find a sunscreen that's specifically designed to not aggravate those issues is amazing. It has no white cast, no scent, and works beautifully under makeup. It's not matte but it's not greasy — it feels and looks like a very lightweight lotion but it totally works at protecting my skin. Truly the best sunscreen I've ever used.”

Many happy customers note that the sheer formula doesn't leave behind a sticky residue, and is ideal for acne-prone skin. "So many of my patients hate the feeling of a thick sunscreen that sits on top of the skin, but EltaMD spreads quickly and feels as if you don’t have any product on​," says Dr. Marmur.

​Any sunscreen that is virtually transparent and lightly hydrates skin while calming redness and inflammation will easily become a staple in your routine, but the protection is what really counts. The beloved sunscreen offers broad-spectrum UVA (aging rays) and UVB (burning rays) protection, ​courtesy of two main ingredients: zinc oxide and octinoxate. If you're looking for all the benefits of the EltaMD formula but you have dry skin, I'd check out this version, as it's more hydrating the UV Clear formula.

​"​Zinc oxide is a natural mineral which provides the safest and most effective protection against UV rays. Unlike chemical sunscreens, zinc forms a physical barrier on the skin and reflects the sun's rays. Zinc Oxide is the best performing ingredient for blocking both UVA and UVB rays​," explains Dr. Marmur.​ "Since octinoxate is known to block UV-B rays, you’ll often find it in the ingredients list of over-the-counter sunscreens. Manufacturers also routinely use octinoxate in all kinds of cosmetic and personal-care products to help keep their ingredients fresh and effective.​"​

