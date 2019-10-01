Ellen DeGeneres, Jameela Jamil praise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for taking legal action

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s just-announced legal action against Associated Newspapers — which the royal has accused of launching a “ruthless campaign” to vilify his wife — will be hashed out by lawyers, but the couple already appears to be winning in the court of public opinion.
The couple, currently on a royal tour of Africa, have been flooded with messages of support since Harry issued a statement announcing legal proceedings against the parent company of the British tabloid Mail on Sunday over its publication last February of a private, handwritten letter from the duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The couple’s lawyers have claimed the paper violated their privacy and copyright in an effort to “publish false and deliberately derogatory stories” about Meghan.
Harry also rose to his wife’s defense and blasted the “relentless propaganda” surrounding her media coverage, writing, “My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”
He went on to express his fear of “history repeating itself” thanks to media intrusion, citing his late mother, Princess Diana.
Ellen DeGeneres and Jameela Jamil were among those hailing the new parents for taking action. Harry’s statement as a protective husband has also received significant praise.
FORK YEAH HARRY. https://t.co/i3jeXfYUij— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 1, 2019
I’m proud to call Meghan and Harry friends, and I’m even more proud of them for finally saying enough is enough. https://t.co/HWy4FQ0oLr— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 1, 2019
Prince Harry wishing a mf’er WOULD mess with Duchess Meghan again. pic.twitter.com/lKfZE3YtyH— April (@ReignOfApril) October 1, 2019
Meghan and Harry said ENOUGH 🗣 pic.twitter.com/5xMfaCgxjc— Phoebe Parke (@PhoebeParke) October 1, 2019
HARRY AND ALEXIS OHANIAN ARE MY FAV “THAT’S MY WIFE” WIFE GUYS https://t.co/5WkrXYbcxw— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 1, 2019
This statement, from Prince Harry, is absolutely extraordinary. He's suing the Daily Mail. More power to him and his wife. https://t.co/4an8sru6IH— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 1, 2019
Wow. Prince Harry is so fed up with how Princess Megan has been treated by British media, they’re SUING.— Global Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) October 1, 2019
I’m really happy Megan has such a supportive partner, and that he is doing the right thing by fighting back. British media is so evil to Megan, i hope she’s okay. https://t.co/d5dk07Fmtz
Prince harry is really suing the daily mail for slander against his wife 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾 I have to Stan— YoruBaddie 🇳🇬 (@demiwithenny) October 1, 2019
Not everyone is impressed, however. British talk show host Piers Morgan took to Twitter called the couple’s statement “disingenuous” and “savage,” while one of his followers blasted them as “a pair of weak narcissists.” Other commenters accused him of “using the Diana card” and claimed he and Meghan should become private citizens if they objected to the pitfalls of royal life.
I've never read a more savage attack on the press than this one by Harry/Meghan.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 1, 2019
Nor a more disingenuous one.
They've had the praise & criticism their behaviour has warranted.
They talk of bullying but this is their attempt to bully the press into fawning sycophancy.
Kate had to suffer years of harrasment and criticism and never once whined to William or blamed the UK or the public. What a pair of weak narcissists— Courtney (@Courtjase1) October 1, 2019
if you don’t like it Harry....give up your HRH & go private citizen....but stop using Diana’s name to fight your own problems created when you married a divorced American actress.....— BraillecatRacing (@lisakayemundy) October 1, 2019
