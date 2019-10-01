    Ellen DeGeneres, Jameela Jamil praise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for taking legal action

    Prince Harry issued a statement on Tuesday announcing legal action in response to a British tabloid publishing Meghan Markle's private letter to her father. (Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS)

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s just-announced legal action against Associated Newspapers — which the royal has accused of launching a “ruthless campaign” to vilify his wife — will be hashed out by lawyers, but the couple already appears to be winning in the court of public opinion.

    The couple, currently on a royal tour of Africa, have been flooded with messages of support since Harry issued a statement announcing legal proceedings against the parent company of the British tabloid Mail on Sunday over its publication last February of a private, handwritten letter from the duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The couple’s lawyers have claimed the paper violated their privacy and copyright in an effort to “publish false and deliberately derogatory stories” about Meghan.

    Harry also rose to his wife’s defense and blasted the “relentless propaganda” surrounding her media coverage, writing, “My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

    He went on to express his fear of “history repeating itself” thanks to media intrusion, citing his late mother, Princess Diana.

    Ellen DeGeneres and Jameela Jamil were among those hailing the new parents for taking action. Harry’s statement as a protective husband has also received significant praise.

    Not everyone is impressed, however. British talk show host Piers Morgan took to Twitter called the couple’s statement “disingenuous” and “savage,” while one of his followers blasted them as “a pair of weak narcissists.” Other commenters accused him of “using the Diana card” and claimed he and Meghan should become private citizens if they objected to the pitfalls of royal life.

