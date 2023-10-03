Elle Fanning Takes Paris in an Electric Silver Slipdress Covered in Sequins

Elle Fanning brought the disco energy to Paris last night.

The actor was among the stars who attended the launch of the Rabanne x H&M collection at Silencio Club in the city. For the occasion, Elle looked striking in an electric silver slipdress entirely covered in sequins. The party gown went down to her ankles, where a curtain of large reflective silver sequins in varying sizes—layered over a base of smaller sequins, which covered the dress—dangled and swished. Elle continued the color scheme with her footwear, opting for ’90s-esque strappy silver sandals.

She seemed to wear no accessories, adding only an extra pop of color with her dramatic bronze eye makeup and sharp, straight hairdo.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Cher, Peggy Gou, Robyn, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, Alton Mason, Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Ashley Graham, and Tina Kunakey were also in attendance, and all wore looks from the exciting collaboration.

Like Elle, Irina wore a silver sequined dress; hers was a lacy white mini slipdress with several large silver sequins scattered all over, but not entirely hiding the white fabric. She paired it with reflective silver pumps and massive silver drop earrings, also with sequins.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Cher, meanwhile, wore a silver chainmail top with a perfect little black party jacket embellished with silver stitching and hardware. She finished the look with black pants and black boots with a subtle silver shimmer. The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer added a pop of disco to her look with the help of some vibrant purple eye shadow.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

