Elkhart High School celebrates graduates

SOUTH BEND — Elkhart High School graduate Jack Watson almost cried during commencement at Purcell Pavilion on the University of Notre Dame campus.

“It was a lot of work leading up to that moment,” Watson said. “I was just really inspired by the people around me and by the faculty and staff. It meant a lot to me.”

For Watson, who is going on to study finance and business at Western Michigan University, Elkhart’s graduation ceremony was a moment he will never forget. He walked with 650 of his fellow classmates from EHS.

The ceremony featured opening speeches from Cary Anderson, executive principal of Elkhart High School, and Bayleigh Tweedy, class president.

“This year has definitely been an adventure and I’m truly grateful to say that I’m graduating alongside these dedicated individuals,” said Tairyn Null, class secretary and graduating senior.

The ceremony also included the presentation of the class gift by Kaylee Miller, senior class treasurer. The EHS choir also sang the EHS alma mater song, “To Elkhart High.”

Larry Huff, Elkhart Community Schools superintendent, also made remarks prior to the students receiving their diplomas.

While the commencement guests were encouraged to refrain from “boisterous and prolonged shouting, cheering, or whistling for individual graduates,” that didn’t stop some guests from doing so. Graduates received their diplomas to the sound of cheers and shouting from family and friends.

“This will be a day I remember forever,” Watson said. “It’s not just another Wednesday. It’s the day I graduated high school, so I’ll only have another graduation day when I graduate college. There’s big takeaways I’ll take from today.”