Elk Mound MS counselor talks about national recognition for counseling program

ELK MOUND — Although Cindy Bourget had not always planned to become a school counselor, her work at Elk Mound Middle School is now recognized on a national level.

Bourget and the middle school counseling program which she directs became acknowledged by the American School Counselor Association as a Recognized ASCA Model Program, or RAMP.

“What it means is that I use data to make decisions surrounding student achievement, student discipline and student attendance to make sure that my programming is effective,” said Bourget, explaining what the RAMP designation means. “I also make sure that the community is involved, the staff is involved, administration is involved and the school board is involved in the decisions that I make, but most importantly the students are also involved in that decision making.”

Giving an example of the impact of her work, Bourget said she saw a significant number of office discipline referrals coming from seventh and eighth grade boys. Based on what the discipline referrals said, she saw that the main skill they needed to work on was impulse control. She worked with the students to improve those skills, which also positively impacted their grades as they were no longer getting sent out of class.

As a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2009 with a degree in English literature, she said it took multiple changes to her degree before she centered on a potential career path.

“I have a lot of empathy for what my students are going through now,” she said. “Where it is that anxiety of, ‘What do I do next?’”

In that regard, she credits the University for helping her build the resilience and problem-solving skills that she said she could apply to any job she pursued.

Following UWRF and some time managing bank tellers, Bourget eventually started to work for UW-Extension and got a master’s degree in counseling at UW-Stout.

Now working in Elk Mound, Bourget said her and her team’s roles as counselors allows them to work with all students on a bigger scale by looking at the school system as a whole.

“We have the training and that view to be able to help guide the system; to be able to make sure that all of our kids are successful,” she said.

Bourget credits the RAMP designation accomplishment as a group achievement, believing their system would not be successful without input and direction from multiple parties.

“If my administration team, if my community, if my staff wasn’t on board with doing this work, I wouldn’t be able to do it on my own. What I feel this designation does, is it really showcases that the Elk Mound School District is putting their kids first, and they are willing to focus on the heavy lifting that comes with systemic change as well as putting the resources and the time to make sure that every student has that access,” she said.

Furthermore, she believes the RAMP designation is helping them work through the stigma of mental health.

“Mental health is health,” she said. “When you have a child who is struggling with attendance or school avoidance — because I know a lot of schools are struggling with that right now — following the processes of RAMP and following the ASCA model can really help families come to the table. Because at the end of the day, we all want what is best for the child.”

Alongside the RAMP designation, Bourget was also recognized with other honors both statewide and nationally: a 2024 School Counselor of the Year for Wisconsin and one of the top five national school counselors by the ASCA.

On the Counseling Schools website, the ASCA describes school counselors as a precious resource that provides support and guidance during the development period in a kid’s life. They designate five national recipients every year who show the significance of their position.

Through her work, her hope is that everyone is getting their needs met as they take steps to build programming that will continue to be effective.