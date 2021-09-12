Elizabeth Hurley celebrates the 'last of the September sun' in bright yellow bikini

Elizabeth Hurley (in 2019) shared a swimsuit video on Instagram. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It may be September, but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t saying goodbye to summer quite yet.

The British actress and model, 56, took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of herself soaking up the warm weather in the bright yellow “Sunshine” bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. Lounging on a pile of leopard-print pillows and sporting rose-colored sunglasses, the star rolled over and blew a kiss to the camera.

“Last of the September sun,” Hurley captioned the video, adding the hashtag “#Herefordshire,” her location in the English countryside.

Fans and friends alike were quick to jump in with comments. “You are incredible!!! You need to share tips!” one person said, while another replied, “STOP IT. Incredible woman.”

Of course, Hurley manages to rock a one-piece suit as well. Last week, she posted a photo of herself sporting the turquoise version of the “Candace” from her own line. Smiling for the camera, the actress enjoyed what looked like a seaside vacation in the set of photos.

Hurley is no stranger to nearly breaking the internet with her bathing suit photos. Last month, she made followers go wild when she sported a blue paisley bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection as she lounged on a white float in a swimming pool. She captioned the casual photo "Happy Place," Yahoo Life previously reported .

Hurley has spent much of the last year at home in England quarantining with family, Yahoo Life previously reported . Her pandemic pod numbered nine members, including her mother, who has “severe respiratory problems.” As a result, Hurley has been extremely careful throughout the pandemic, referring to herself as “completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe.”

“I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me,” she told Hello! Magazine last year. “I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Despite the pandemic, Hurley said she finds her greatest joy at home.

"Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else," she told the magazine. "I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools,' which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm OK with everything."

