Elizabeth Hurley says her 'heart aches' over being unable to attend ex Shane Warne’s funeral

Elizabeth Hurley expressed her remorse over being unable to attend her former fiance Shane Warne's funeral. The cricket player died at 52 of a heart attack in March 2022. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley expressed her sorrow over being unable to attend her former fiance Shane Warne’s funeral.

In a March 19 Instagram post , the Austin Powers star shared photos of herself with the late cricket player, who died of a heart attack at 52 earlier this month. She wrote in the caption, “My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral. I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there.”

The photos, Hurley continued, were taken to celebrate the pair’s engagement. The two were engaged in 2011, but ultimately split up in 2013.

The Gossip Girl actress shared that the shoot included the couple’s children, and it was one of the “happiest of times.”

“It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone,” the actress, who recently wrapped filming the holiday movie Christmas in the Caribbean, wrote. “It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna.”

Hurley received an outpouring of love in her comments section. One follower wrote, "My condolences to you and Shane's family. Losing someone you love is always heartbreaking." Another added, "Life can be so cruel! Cherish the memories! What a legacy Shane has left! So sorry for your loss! Beautiful photo to cherish forever."

Following Warne’s death, Hurley — who shared her 19-year-old son Damian Hurley with the late Steve Bing — sent love to Warne’s daughter Summer on Instagram. She wrote in the comments section of Summer’s post honoring Warne, “I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you.”

The Royals alum initially shared her grief over Warne’s death with a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing in the caption, “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Damian also expressed his condolences with his own Instagram post , writing at the time, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken.”

