Elizabeth Hurley, 56, serves up summer vibes in a red bikini photo

Elizabeth Hurley poses in a red bikini, but teases that it's a throwback photo and that she's really home watching TV. (Photo: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

On social media, Elizabeth Hurley is posing in pool while sporting a red bikini — but where she actually is might be a bit cozier.

The Austin Powers star, 56, stunned her Instagram followers on Jan. 22 by posting a photo of herself on a pink flamingo floatie while in her bathing suit. However, the actress teased that the photo may be a throwback and not representative of what she’s doing right at this moment. She captioned the pic, “Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo….. or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating a Terry’s chocolate orange and about to watch the final season of Ozark….. you decide.”

Hurley’s followers loved her candor — and especially her passion for the Netflix series Ozark, which just returned for the first half of its fourth season this week. One joked, “Bet you can't watch one episode of Ozark at a time,” while another wrote, “That’s what I’m doing without the chocolate orange.”

Hurley is no stranger to bikini pics — especially since the star, who has her own line of swimsuits, was recently filming the holiday movie Christmas in the Caribbean on location. She plays a woman who is left at the altar, and decides to take a trip with her two bridesmaids rather than let her planned honeymoon go to waste.

In October, Hurley opened up to Yahoo Life about how she uses her Instagram to connect with fans — especially women over 50.

"I've always had more female followers than male; I've always really loved that," she explained. "And I think women definitely like that I'm not hiding just because I'm over 50. Everybody still goes on holiday or goes to the beach or needs to swim. And I just think it's pretty tough if women think they have to cover up because we're not in our 20s anymore and perfect. Of course, once you're older, you think everybody's perfect who's younger than you. I think people respond well to that."