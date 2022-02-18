Elizabeth Hurley jokes that she ‘finally left the house’ after shopping her closet for her Roberto Cavalli dress

Elizabeth Hurley hit up a special shop for her latest look. The Austin Powers star, 56, took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to share a photo of herself wearing a pink gown with a plunging neckline. She captioned the post, “I finally left the house. I shopped from my closet and a @roberto_cavalli from 2009 fluttered its eyelashes at me.” The event in question was one day prior to her post. Hurley and her 19-year-old son Damian Hurley headed out to the London Claridge hotel in order to celebrate actress Joan Collins' 88th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary, according to People.

