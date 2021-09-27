Elizabeth Hurley looks like a ‘goddess’ in gold form-fitting Fendace dress

Elizabeth Hurley at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 26. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images )

Elizabeth Hurley has that glow!

On Monday, the 56-year-old model and actress shared several pictures and a video showing herself on her way to the "Fendace" show — a unique joint venture by Versace and Fendi — during Milan Fashion Week. She rocked a form-fitting gold and black dress, made by Fendi for the Versace by Fendi line as part of the collection.

In one of the photos, she posed with model son Damian Hurley, 19.

"On our way to the fabulous #fendaceshow," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded her comments, praising the sexy look.

"The safety pin QUEEN is back!! It was great to catch up," Donatella Versace wrote.

"Mama," son Damian said, with model Abbey Clancy adding, "Unbelievable." A fan declared her "Goddess," and another noted, "Looking beautiful as always."

A subsequent post had Hurley declaring, "What an evening. A joy to be in Milan for a magical night with @versace @fendi . So many old friends and lots of new ones. I had a blast."

Hurley has been a fashion icon since making her red carpet debut in 1994 with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, when she wore the famous black Versace safety-pin dress to the U.K. premiere of Grant's movie Four Weddings and a Funeral.

As far as fashion trends she would rather forget, the swimsuit designer told Buzzfeed in 2015, "Ooooh, gosh, there's so many. I think in the '80s we used to wear our bikini bottoms right up here. Pulling them right up on your hip bones. Now if you do that in front of the mirror you're just astonished at how you used to look, so, it would have to be that."

Elizabeth Hurley, famously wearing a Versace dress held together with gold safety pins, and Hugh Grant in 1994 in London. (Photo: Comic Relief/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

During the interview, she also reminded fans that she never owned the famed Versace dress that put her on the map and would go on to influence the world of fashion years later.

"I only had it for one night and it went away," she said. "I know that Lady Gaga wore the very same dress last year on the dress's 20th anniversary. Who knew dresses had anniversaries? That's what I read in the paper, anyway. It's been in exhibitions around the world, but no, I never laid eyes on it again."