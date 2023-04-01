Elizabeth Hurley has been using the same night serum for 25 years — and it's nearly 50% off

How old is Elizabeth Hurley? I mean, it’s been 26 years since she graced the silver screen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery but she looks as amazing today at 57 as she did at 31 (have you seen her Instagram???). Apparently, the actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track leading directly to the fountain of youth. But she’s not keeping it a secret: it's the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and it’s on sale for $47 at Amazon, down from $92 — that's nearly 50% off!

Estee Lauder Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex $47 $92 Save $45 This fragrance-free formula promises to reduce the signs of aging and help with dullness. Its special formula maximizes the power of the skin's natural nighttime renewal with antioxidants and Hyaluronic acid. $47 at Amazon

Liz Hurley is no stranger to interviews, but in a speed round of questioning from Andy Cohen, she revealed some of her beauty secrets that we wanted to hear — and some that we didn't (spoiler: she doesn't exercise!). She told the host of Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen that she has an exhaustive beauty routine (thank goodness!).

"I worked for Estée Lauder for 25 years," she said. "I have everything."

Elizabeth Hurley has the inside track to the fountain of youth. (Photo: Getty)

When Andy pressed her for the item she could live without, she spilled. "It's a serum called Advanced Night Repair," she said. "I've used it twice a day for 25 years. It is from Estée Lauder."

Celebrities aren't the only fans of this serum. One convert wrote on Amazon: "Best serum I’ve ever used! And I’ve tried a lot! Love this stuff! Changed my skin - it looks soooo much better now!"

"I’m 55 and can’t live without it!" said another verified Amazon shopper. "If I run out and don’t have it for just a few days, my skin shows it! This truly helps your skin absorb moisture! There is something in this serum that is magic! ... Worth every cent compared to other similarly priced serums! Did I say I love this stuff?"

Ok, so did you write this all down? Instead, you might just want to add it to your shopping cart while it's on sale.

