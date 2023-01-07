Elizabeth Hurley has been using the same night serum for 25 years — and it's 40% off at Amazon

Elizabeth Hurley has the inside track to the fountain of youth. (Photo: Getty)

How old is Elizabeth Hurley? I mean, it’s been 26 years since she graced the silver screen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery but she looks as amazing today at 57 as she did at 31 (have you see her Instagram???). Apparently, the actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track leading directly to the fountain of youth. But she’s not keeping it a secret: it's the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and it’s on sale for $55 at Amazon, down from $92 — that's 40% off!

Estee Lauder Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex $55 $92 Save $37 This fragrance-free formula maximizes the power of skin's natural nighttime renewal with a special ChronoluxCB Technology and promises to reduce the signs of aging and help with dullness. $55 at Amazon

Liz Hurley is no stranger to interviews, but in a speed round of questioning from Andy Cohen, she revealed some of her beauty secrets that we want to hear — and some that we don't (spoiler: she doesn't exercise!). She told the host of Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen she does have an exhaustive beauty routine (thank goodness!).

"I worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years," she said. "I have everything."

When Andy pressed her for the item she could live without, she spilled.

"It's a serum called Advanced Night Repair," she said. "I've used it twice a day for 25 years. It is from Estée Lauder."

Did you write that down? Maybe just add it to cart while it's on sale. Oh, and she might not work out, but she does eat A LOT of vegetables.

