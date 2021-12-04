Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a green outfit while enjoying a tropical sunset: 'Bye bye glorious Caribbean'

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, 56, posted a stunning photo of herself emjoying a sunset aboard a boat in the Caribbean. (Photo: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley is soaking up the sun in the Caribbean.

On Dec. 4, the actress and entrepreneur, 56, posted a steamy Instagram photo of herself aboard a boat, gazing off into the sunset. Sporting a stylish green tunic with embroidery over her bikini, the former Austin Powers star, who often posts in outfits from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line, looked as peaceful as could be.

"Bye bye glorious Caribbean- it’s been a blast- in spite of the sprained ankle. Thank you to the cast & crew of #christmasinthecaribbean for working around me with such grace and good humour," wrote Hurley.

While Hurley didn't specify which Caribbean island she was enjoying, her upcoming romantic comedy Christmas in the Caribbean, which "follows the story of an abandoned British bride, who spends December in the Caribbean with her bridesmaids as love blossoms," is being filmed in St Kitts and Nevis, Deadline reported last month.

Earlier in December, Hurley strutted her stuff for the camera in a fun video post where she sported a skintight black dress. Hurley tagged photographer Ellen von Unwerth, as well as Donatella Versace and the Versace brand in her post. The Royals alum has been a longtime fan of the Italian fashion house.

At 56, Hurley is proud to flaunt her bombshell figure for the camera.

"I've always had more female followers than male; I've always really loved that," she told Yahoo Life back in October. "And I think women definitely like that I'm not hiding just because I'm over 50. Everybody still goes on holiday or goes to the beach or needs to swim. And I just think it's pretty tough if women think they have to cover up because we're not in our 20s anymore and perfect. Of course, once you're older, you think everybody's perfect who's younger than you. I think people respond well to that."

That said, she's always willing to have a little fun. Especially since her bikini shots are a blend of empowerment and business strategy.

"I wouldn't say I never take it seriously, but it's a little tongue in cheek most of the time because when you're selling something, which is your own business, everyone knows what I'm doing. I'm selling bikinis. I'm not saying, 'don't I look fabulous, everyone, this is how I am' — I'm selling a bikini," said Hurley.

But in an industry where someone is always criticizing you, Hurley says it's absolutely essential that people like herself "have a lot of self-worth, a lot of self-belief, and they really have to know their own value." If they don't, it's tremendously painful "to want to go into an industry which kind of specializes in kicking you in the face."

"So you really need to be tough and you also need to really understand cycles and how things go up and how things come down and you just can't get too hung up on it. You can't get too depressed when things are bad, because they always get better again. And then they always get bad again — and up and down," said Hurley. "You go up and down and you just have to have a good sense of humor."

