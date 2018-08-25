Elizabeth Hurley, 53, hula-hoops in a tiny pink bikini

Eternally stunning actor and model Elizabeth Hurley, who seems to have never met a bikini she didn’t like, has taken to Instagram to hula-hoop in a tiny pink bathing suit.

The 53-year-old actress showed off her toned stomach and fit physique in a photo she captioned “Hula hoop practice.”





Her fans’ response was overwhelmingly positive, because what’s not to like about the confident star showing off her moves?

“Very pretty lady,” wrote one.

Another fan was in awe, writing, “I love what’s in that bikini! How do you do It Liz!? How do you stay so hot fit over 50? Geesh!”

“Stunning…..look like a 25 yr old,” added another.

The star knows exactly how to work up her fans on social media. She recently celebrated “International Bikini Day” (yes, that’s a thing) in a tiny blue bikini.





Although the mother of one has her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, as an excuse to flaunt her incredible body on Instagram, the longtime model encourages anyone to get into a bikini. All it takes, she says, is finding your light to snap a good photo.

“Like everybody, I really look to find a flattering light and a suit that fits me and suits me,” she explains. “We spend a little time setting it up and checking it’s flattering, which everybody could learn. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with people wanting to make the best of what they have.”

And Hurley is not the only celebrity over 50 still rocking a bikini. Salma Hayek, Elle Macpherson, and Halle Berry have all shown off a two-piece this summer.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

• ‘Still got it’: Angie Harmon celebrates 46th birthday with gorgeous bikini photos

• Geri ‘Ginger Spice’ Halliwell, 46, inspires fans with bikini-clad yoga workout

• ‘Ageless Beauty’ Jennifer Lopez shares a bikini photo to celebrate her 49th birthday

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



