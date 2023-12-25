Elizabeth Heiskell serves no-stuff deviled eggs and 'cheese dream' bites on Christmas

Cookbook author, professional caterer and entertaining expert Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the "Debutante Farmer," is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her tried-and-true Christmas appetizer recipes to make entertaining easy. She shows us how to make the easiest no-stuff deviled eggs and baked cheese bites.

No-Stuff Deviled Eggs by Elizabeth Heiskell

These easy to assemble bites have all the familiar flavors of classic deviled eggs without all the work. Here, there's no scooping out yolks, mashing or filling needed. Just slice and layer the eggs with a tangy mayo spread onto buttery crackers and you've got the perfect, easy party appetizer.

Cheese Dream by Elizabeth Heiskell

I love this recipe because it can be made weeks ahead and frozen. I always like to have a batch on-hand for holiday gatherings or a tailgate get-together. These cheesy bites are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and time-saver!

This article was originally published on TODAY.com