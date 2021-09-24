Elizabeth Banks posts unfiltered selfie on Instagram: 'Just know what's up'

Elizabeth Banks, pictured here at the 'Lego Movie 2' premiere, shared an unfiltered selfie on Instagram. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks is totally unfiltered.

The Walk of Shame actress, 47, took to Instagram on Friday to share two photos of herself — one without a filter, and one with. Sporting a darker hue of blonde than her typical platinum, she captioned the selfies, "Filter-free. Filter. Just know what’s up. Hydrate. Seriously tho, go get a glass of water."

The Pitch Perfect 2 director's followers approved of the message. One wrote, "On my way! to drink water cause you told me to." Another added, "I understand you wearing makeup for the camera on the lighting when you're filming something but I honestly believe that you don't really need it." A third commented, "Any filter would be a downgrade to such natural beauty!"

Banks, who is currently filming the movie Cocaine Bear in Ireland, has spoken out about the pressure put on women to look a certain way. In an interview on the Smartless podcast in July, she recalled an agent telling her she should get plastic surgery.

"I've never been able to fill out that bikini top," she shared with the podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. "One of my first big movies was Wet Hot American Summer, and [director] David Wain was like, 'Will you wear this bikini?' And the first agent I ever met in L.A., because I had a New York agent, when I went to L.A. and I interviewed this agent, said to me, 'Have you ever thought about getting a boob job?'"

Later that month, Banks recalled on her Audible original podcast My Body, My Podcast a time in which she felt insecure about photos she had developed following a high school dance that ultimately clouded her perception of a fun evening.

"I got that photo and all I could think about was, 'Oh my God, all anybody was looking at was my chicken legs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead,'" she explained. "The fact that it could ruin an evening for me still strikes me. I can still feel that feeling."

She said the memory reminded her how "self-images are incredibly powerful."

"There are never more images being made than now, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to alter those images," she shared. "It’s important to be reminded that images aren't our bodies. They'tre just pictures of our bodies."

