Elizabeth Banks recalls shooting down an agent who told her to get a boob job: 'I'm not having surgery'

Elizabeth Banks recalled being told to upgrade her assets in order to be successful in Hollywood.

This week, the actress and director appeared on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’s podcast Smartless where she discussed the early days of her career. The Walk of Shame star explained how an agent she had met with in Los Angeles gave her some very unwelcome advice about her body.

“I’ve never been able to fill out that bikini top,” she shared. “One of my first big movies was Wet Hot American Summer, and [director] David Wain was like, ‘Will you wear this bikini?’ And the first agent I ever met in L.A., because I had a New York agent, when I went to L.A. and I interviewed this agent, said to me, ‘Have you ever thought about getting a boob job?’”

Elizabeth Banks in the 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer. (Photo: Focus Features)

Banks said she had gotten out of the conversation by explaining that she had already appeared in a bikini in the camp comedy, telling the agent, “I think it’s going to be weird if I pop a D-cup after showing off these little babies right here.”

However, it was clear that the comment from the agent, who she confirmed was still working in Hollywood, was anything but welcome.

“All I was thinking of was, I’m not having surgery, and I don’t know why we’re talking about it in a professional setting,” Banks continued.

The Charlie’s Angels helmer isn’t the only star who was told to go under the knife in order to boost her career prospects. Lea Michele previously opened up to Today about how, as a teenager, agents told her she should get a nose job to improve her chances in the entertainment industry.

“I think that people should be able to make their own choices,” Michele wrote in an essay for the outlet. “If that's something that someone wants to do, then great; it's your body and it's your choice. But no one was going to make that choice for me. And I didn't want to do that.”

Banks did not go under the knife at the agent’s request, either — and clearly, not taking his advice didn’t hurt her career one bit.

