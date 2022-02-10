This roller stick promises instant relief, and is on sale at Amazon for $18!
Let's face it: Getting older means that every once in a while, your joints need a little extra help in the recovery department. That's completely fine, because we found a product that makes giving those knots a little bit of extra attention so much easier.
The Elite Massage Roller Stick is an inexpensive answer to stubborn aches and pains, and it's also on sale at Amazon! Originally priced at $28, enter code 20Yahoo22 by Sunday, February 13 to get this item for $18!
Measuring 18 inches long, the Elite Massage Roller Stick lengthens and stretches out muscles by applying pressure to the specific problem area. While it's a stiff and firm roller, you can control the pressure based on your pain tolerance. When used on a regular basis before and after a workout, over time you'll notice a decrease in muscle fatigue and overall soreness.
Let's say your workouts call for a HIIT (high intensity interval training) session one day and a long run the next. Well, this roller makes it easy to take on the go. Because it's also smaller in size, you can pinpoint where the strain is and immediately get rid of it before it worsens. If you're new to rolling, check out the instructional videos on Elite's website for beginner tips and tricks.
"Does what it needs to do.. Where foam rollers cover a large area, this precisely target tight muscles, particularly in the the legs. It is also easier to use than a foam roller since you don't have to contort your body to apply pressure," one customer raved.
Wrote another who said this was "really great": "I used this product to relieve the muscle tightness in my legs after hip replacement surgery. I've had so much muscle pain nothing has helped until I used this product. After surgery I had to sit more than is recommended and my muscles were tight and so painful that I couldn't walk. I was not recovering. This has given me relief! Rolling out the muscles in my leg is the biggest relief yet. Who would have known!"
You're only $18 away from abolishing tightness for good. Grab the Elite Massage Roller Stick today!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
