Elijah Wood Looks Vile and Unrecognizable in First Look at New Movie

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood bears a strong resemblance to Gollum for his role in upcoming movie The Toxic Avenger.

Ahead of its premiere at Austin's 2023 Fantastic Fest, a new series of stills from the film–showing Wood looking very similar to the iconic LOTR villain with his blackened teeth, wispy hair and heavy make-up.

A reimagining of the 1984 cult classic, The Toxic Avenger tells the story of a janitor named Winston Gooze, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and unable to pay for the expensive cure.

While trying to rob his company of the money to pay for his healthcare, Winston falls into a vat of toxic waste, transforming him into a mutant with superhuman strength.

Legendary Pictures

With his new powers, Winston now embarks on a quest to save "his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed" and get revenge on the people who wronged him.

Wood plays villain Fritz Garbinger, whose distinct appearance was inspired by director Macon Blair wanting the actor to appear unrecognizable from his other roles.

"The look came about by discussions I had with our designers and with Elijah himself," he explained to EW.

"I wanted it to feel like a Peter Sellers type of performance where he just goes invisible. The idea is that you forget that it's the Elijah that you know from Lord of the Rings or anything else."

Legendary Pictures

Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage stars as the titular superhero, alongside Wood, Kevin Bacon (who plays Fritz's brother Bob Garbinger), Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige and Julia Davis.

Alongside directing, Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore) has also written and starred in the feature.

