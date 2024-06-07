Elgin News Digest: South Elgin to hold Tuna Kahuna kids fishing derby at Blackhawk Pond; local students win college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships; Elgin Area Chamber, D300 Juneteenth celebration set for June 15 in Carpenter Park

South Elgin to hold Tuna Kahuna kids fishing derby at Blackhawk Pond

The village of South Elgin’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding the 2024 Tuna Kahuna Fishing Derby from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Blackhawk Park pond, 1479 Blackhawk Circle.

Open to children ages 15 and under, prizes will be awarded for the biggest and smallest fish caught, according to the South Elgin website. Bait and concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information, go to southelgin.com/residents/special_events/tuna_kahuna.php or call 847-622-0003.

Local students win college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Several area students were among the winners of college-sponsored scholarships as part of the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced more than 2,900 winners of scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 a year for up to four years of undergraduate study, a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said.

To compete for the awards, about 16,000 national semifinalists who represent less than 1% of the nation’s seniors had to advance to a finalist level by submitting a detailed scholarship application, writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.

South Elgin resident Tyler John Moore of St. Charles North High School received the National Merit University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholarship. Moore plans to study journalism.

Geneva resident Jack F. Riviere from Geneva Community High School received the National Merit Purdue University scholarship. He plans to pursue computer programming.

Geneva resident Mason R. Wiedow from Geneva Community High School received the National Merit Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology scholarship. He plans to study computer science.

Pingree Grove resident Mason C. Kielinski of Hampshire High School received the National Merit Texas A&M University scholarship to study civil engineering.

St. Charles resident Kathryn A. Kadyschuk from St. Charles North High School received the National Merit University of Tulsa scholarship. She is pursuing surgical medicine.

D300 Juneteenth celebration set for June 15 in Carpenter Park

School District 300 is sponsoring a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville.

This is the third time the district has sponsored a Juneteenth event and the first time it will be in Carpenter Park, according to a social media post for the event. The day will feature food, music, games and art.

For more information, email 300annualjuneteenth@gmail.com.

Elgin Area Chamber, Kane County Fair Board award scholarships

The Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kane County Fair Board have awarded scholarships to eight graduating high school seniors.

The chamber and its economic development program, Elgin Development Group, presented $1,000 scholarships to Lucio Avila (Elgin High School); Eirini Karavasis (Burlington Central High School); Robyn Kopenny (Elgin High School); Lucia Lopez-Magallanes (Burlington Central High School); and Ethan Zagore (South Elgin High School).

The Kane County Fair Board awarded three students, all active in local 4-H Clubs, $750 per year scholarships for four years to Madyson Block (Sycamore High School), James Dorn (St. Charles North High School) and Olivia Rose Lafrance (South Elgin High School).

Family fun night set for Wednesday at East Dundee’s Lions Park

Dundee Township Park District will host a free family fun night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Lions Park, 570 Penny Road (Route 68), East Dundee.

The evening will include a magic show, balloon twisting and a climbing tree, according to the park district’s website. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved inside to the Rakow Center Adult Activities Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville.

For more information, call 847-428-7131 or go to www.dtpd.org/family-nights-in-the-park.

St. Charles brewers create collaboration beer to aid nonprofit

The third annual collaborative beer created by the six breweries in St. Charles will be launched next week, with a portion of sales going to help a nonprofit group that aids students in St. Charles School District 303.

The breweries are 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, and Riverlands Brewing. A celebration of the beer launch will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, 12 S. First St. in St. Charles.

Riverlands Brewing’s head brewer and co-founder Eric Bramwell said in a news release that the style of beer created for this year’s STC Six beer is a California common, or “steam beer,” which ferments with lager yeast at warmer temperatures.

One dollar from every sale of the STC Six collaborative beer and its limited-edition glassware will go to STC L.E.A.R.N., a nonprofit that partners with District 303 students and families to provide access to equal learning and academic opportunities.

For more information, go to www.stcsix.com.