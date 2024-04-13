Elevate Branson seeks 'heroes' to help support on-site therapy dog, Theo

Theo is an on-site therapy dog at Elevate Branson, working primarily with Elevate Kids programming. A donation of $250 will help pay for Theo’s care and make the donor one of “Theo’s Heroes.”

Theo is Elevate Branson’s official on-site therapy dog. He is a pro at making kids smile and helping adults relax, and now you can become one of Theo's "heroes."

Theo works primarily with Elevate Kids during summer and after-school programming, and with financial support, Theo can continue to help our area children regulate their emotions, feel grounded, and develop life-skills effectively.

Elevate Branson is inviting dog lovers to be one of “Theo’s Heroes” by donating $250 to keep Theo happy and healthy by providing food, GOS tracking, veterinary care, flea, tick and heart worm treatments, and delicious treats.

When you become one of Theo’s Heroes you can get your photo taken with Theo and hung on the wall for everyone to see. You also get your own Theo plush animal.

Learn more about Theo, see more photos and color your own Theo coloring book pages when you visit elevatebranson.org/theo.

To donate and become a Theo’s Hero, visit elevatebranson.app.neoncrm.com/forms/theos-heroes.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Elevate Branson seeks 'Theo's Heroes' to support on-site therapy dog