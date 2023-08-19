'Flattering on a 54-year-old': This cooling dress — down to $28 — skims curves like a dream

We're chugging along to Labor Day Weekend, so raise your hand if you have a zillion solid-colored pieces in your wardrobe by now. It's a universal fashion habit; after all, solids go with everything. But Amazon shoppers are having a lot of fun right now with a breezy cooling dress that's anything but ordinary. The Elescat Sleeveless Dress comes in dozens of playful patterns — and all of them are on sale for just $28. And if you have Amazon Prime you get free one-day delivery — meaning buy now and get it by Monday!

Over 17,000 five-star reviewers — many in their 50s, 60s and beyond —are praising this flowy swing dress for the confidence it gives them. "Makes this 53-year-old feel youthful!" one shopper gushed, and it's easy to understand why. "Hides all your flaws at 60!" is how one customer put it.

This cotton-blend cooling dress for hot days is an Amazon breakout hit. (Photo: Amazon)

Fits like a dream

The Elescat sleeveless dress has that A-line cut that fits and flatters any figure. It skims your curves, never clings and is the ideal cut if you're pear-shaped, big-busted or have "a 59-year-old grandmother belly," as one fan joked. It has a high-cut neckline — ideal for anyone who prefers not to reveal the décolletage — and a hemline that hits right above the knee. "Not sheer, short but not too short and comfy like you’ll never believe!" a perfect reviewer raved.

elescat Elescat Sleeveless Dress $28 $30 Save $2 Oh, and did we mention this summer dress has pockets? Head out the door to run errands quickly by popping your phone and keys in the pockets and leaving your purse at home! $28 at Amazon

Made of a cooling cotton blend

We're still in the dog days, but the Elescat tank dress is made of a lightweight cotton blend with cooling, moisture-wicking properties that make it "the best thing I ever bought for summer," according to one shopper. The breathable, sweat-wicking material holds its own even under the hottest summer sun.

Many reviewers referred to it, in one way or another, as "perfect for Florida weather," with one reviewer saying, "It’s very hot in summer in South Florida. This loose fitting colorful dress is perfect anywhere—on the beach at home or even grocery shopping."

Versatile enough to be worn a bunch of ways

"You could shop in it or even wear it out to dinner," one Amazon customer noted. "It can be dressed up or down — white kicks, sandals or cute wedges!" another wrote.

Or change the look entirely with the right accessories. "I sometimes wear with a belt to accentuate my waist, but it's also cute as a flowing, short shift. Either way, it flatters the figure, especially if you're a bit curvy!" a fashionable reviewer wrote.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser for Teeth $27 $46 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $16 $25 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream $15 $31 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, Reduce Wrinkles $9 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal $90 $200 Save $110 See at Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer $18 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Style

Ummiss Cotton Underwear $14 $36 Save $22 See at Amazon

Sunzel Flare Leggings $28 $50 Save $22 See at Amazon

QegarTop Blouse Tie Front Shirt $24 $29 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra $23 $26 Save $3 See at Amazon

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit $27 $35 Save $8 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon