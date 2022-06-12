'As blissful as the cold side of your pillow': The cooling blanket to save your summer sleep is 22% off

So long, hot nights. (Photo: Amazon)

Long days and hot nights — we love summer, but the sunniest season comes with challenges that rival digging your car out of a snowbank, like getting a good night’s sleep when temperatures start to spike.

If you want to break the cycle of hot, sleepless nights, Amazon shoppers have discovered a summer sleeping solution: the Elegear Cooling Blanket and it’s on sale right now for $36 (was $46) — that’s a small price to pay for a cool night’s sleep.

Elegear Cooling Blanket Elegear $36 $46 at Amazon This blanket keeps you cool using Japanese Arc-Chill Cooling Fibers for a sweat-free and restful sleep.

Amazon customers can’t stop raving about this lightweight blanket — it’s racked up more than 13,00 five-star reviews for its cooling capabilities. It’s made with the Japanese-designed Arc-Chill Cooling Fiber for the outer layer to absorb body heat while you sleep and the 100% cotton backing keeps it light.

Swathed in this blanket, makers claim it can reduce your body surface temperature by two to five degrees — if you’ve ever suffered from night sweats, you know that two degrees can be the difference between a restful night and a sleepless one.

Fun bonus: For those familiar with the benefits of jade, this blanket also incorporates jade nanoparticles in the fabric to help your skin maintain moisture.

A restful night is just a click away. (Photo: Amazon)

According to Amazon shoppers, if you’re tired of waking up sweaty, this might be your summer sleeping solution.

“As blissful as the cold side of your pillow,” wrote a delighted sleeper . “I get extremely overheated when I sleep but also enjoy the weight of a blanket on me. This blanket is the perfect solution for that. It is just heavy enough to provide some weight while I sleep. It is definitely cold but not overwhelmingly cold at all. It’s like flipping your pillow over the cold side, except it’s an entire blanket! I love this thing, but I may have to get another one since my husky-mix loves it just as much as me!”

“This is the best blanket I have ever purchased,” wrote a rave reviewer . “I'm a hot sleeper and with this blanket I stay comfortable without sweating during the night. It's perfect...I ordered two — one for me and one for my son. My son loved it so much he takes it back and forth between my house and his dad's and even on vacation. I've had to order more, one for my daughter and one for our camper.”

Say goodbye to sweaty, sleepless summer nights. (Photo: Amazon)

“This blanket is a little bit of magic!” a chilled sleeper shared. “It's cool to the touch on one side so it feels really nice. I wanted a blanket for the summer because I can't sleep without one but I get hot. This was perfect! It does a great job wicking the heat away. And if you get too warm you can adjust the blanket and feel that cool feeling again. More importantly though I noticed I didn't wake up feeling overheated from the blanket.”

“I highly recommend this cooling blanket for anyone that spends a lot of time in bed or laid up on a couch in the warmer time of year,” wrote a doting mother . “My son was in an accident and is recuperating downstairs on the couch. He was complaining how hot it is being surrounded by cushions and pillows even though we have an air conditioner….He has not complained about being hot since this blanket came in!”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

