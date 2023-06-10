Beat the heat with this popular cooling blanket — on sale for just $25!

We love summer, but the sunniest season comes with its challenges, like getting a good night’s sleep when temperatures start to spike. Leave it to Amazon shoppers to find the solution: a lightweight blanket designed to cool the body while you slumber. The Elegear Cooling Blanket is made with special fabric backed with 100% cotton keeping the blanket light. With more than 16,000 perfect five-star reviews, the Elegear Cooling Blanket is making waves. And right now, when we need it most, it's on sale, down from $46 to just $25 when you apply the on-page coupon. At this price, you can get one for everyone in the house.

Elegear Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket $25 $46 Save $21 with coupon This blanket is made of Japanese-designed Arc-Chill Cooling Fiber, which is engineered to absorb body heat as you sleep. Save $21 with coupon $25 at Amazon

The manufacturer says this blanket can reduce your body surface temperature by two to five degrees — and in case that doesn't sound like a lot, know that that when it comes to your body, that's a world of difference. It can, in fact, be the difference between a blissful night and a sleepless one. Many Amazon shoppers attest to this. Bonus: For those familiar with the benefits of jade, this blanket also incorporates jade nanoparticles in the fabric to help skin maintain moisture.

Amazon shoppers have plenty to say about this blanket. First off, if you’re tired of waking up sweaty, this might be your summer sleeping solution.

“As blissful as the cold side of your pillow,” wrote one delighted user. “I get extremely overheated when I sleep but also enjoy the weight of a blanket on me. This blanket is the perfect solution for that. It is just heavy enough to provide some weight while I sleep. It’s like flipping your pillow over the cold side, except it’s an entire blanket! I love this thing, but I may have to get another one since my husky-mix loves it just as much as me!”

“This is the best blanket I have ever purchased,” wrote a rave reviewer. “I'm a hot sleeper, and with this blanket I stay comfortable without sweating during the night. It's perfect.... I ordered two — one for me and one for my son.

Your new blankie will have you sleeping like a baby. (Photo: Amazon)

“This blanket is a little bit of magic!” a blissed-out sleeper shared. “It's cool to the touch on one side so it feels really nice. I wanted a blanket for the summer because I can't sleep without one, but I get hot. This was perfect! It does a great job wicking the heat away. And if you get too warm you can adjust the blanket and feel that cool feeling again. More importantly, though, I noticed I didn't wake up feeling overheated from the blanket.”

“I highly recommend this cooling blanket for anyone that spends a lot of time in bed or laid up on a couch in the warmer time of year,” wrote a doting mother. “My son was in an accident and is recuperating downstairs on the couch. He was complaining how hot it is being surrounded by cushions and pillows even though we have an air conditioner….He has not complained about being hot since this blanket came in!”

Elegear Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket $31 $46 Save $15 with coupon Choose from eight different colors and four different sizes. Save $15 with coupon $31 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

