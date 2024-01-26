The All-Electric Maserati MC20 Folgore Will Finally Arrive Next Year

Maserati’s latest sportscar is finally going all-electric.

The Italian marque announced on Thursday that a battery-powered version of the MC20 will debut next year, according to Top Gear. The sporty EV is set to be part of the automaker’s renewed electrification push.

More from Robb Report

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about the model, which will be called the MC20 Folgore. Back when the vehicle was unveiled in 2020, Maserati said that a battery-powered variant would be available by 2022. The car will arrive three years later than expected in 2025, but better late than never.

Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible

Maserati has yet to share images of the finished EV, but you can expect something that looks almost identical to its gas-powered sports car. There will be differences, like a charging port and no exhaust in the back. We wouldn’t be surprised if the car’s aerodynamics are also tweaked just a bit to help with efficiency.

The big change will be the powertrain, of course. In 2020, the head of MC20 development, Luigi Sciarretta, told Top Gear that the MC20 EV version would have a tri-motor setup capable of generating more than 700 hp and rocketing the car from zero to 62 mph in just two seconds. That would be a significant bump over the 621 hp produced by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Nettuno V-6 currently in the MC20. Despite being more potent, Sciarretta said the system and the battery that feeds it would only add around 220 pounds to the car’s weight.

The MC20 Folgore isn’t the only EV on the horizon for Maserati. The brand, which is owned by Stellantis, also announced plans to release the GranCabrio Folgore later this year. A new crossover EV model is expected to follow the battery-powered MC20 in 2027, with an electric version of the Quattroporte following in 2028. There are currently two EVs in the Maserati lineup, the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore.

Thursday’s announcement was also a way for Maserati to reaffirm its commitment to electrification. The brand said it is focused on building out a range that is “100 percent designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy.” As part of Stellantis’s “Dare Forward 2030” strategy, its goal is for 100 percent of its sales in Europe and 50 percent of its sales in the U.S. to be EVs by 2030.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.