This Electric Knife That Carved Large Roasts Like a Mini Chainsaw in Our Tests Is Only $40 at Amazon

It easily slices through turkey and sough dough bread, too.

Thanksgiving is getting closer, and my taste buds are already preparing to savor those slices of juicy turkey, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and pumpkin pie. And I can’t help but remember the struggle it was for me to slice my family’s turkey last year. The knife I used provided ragged and torn slices, and I knew this season needed to be different. In order to avoid a repeat of that embarrassing mess, I needed to find a good knife carving set.

Thankfully, as I was hunting around on Amazon, I found one of our tested favorite carving knives on sale right now. Not only is it a reliable pick, but it’s also electric for even more stress-free slicing. I immediately put it in my shopping cart, and if you’re looking for one, you’ll want to do the same while the Cuisinart electric knife is on sale ahead of the holiday season.

The Cuisinart electric knife set hit our list as the best electric knife and it’s easy to see how it scored high marks. It has everything you need: a 9-inch serrated electric blade, a carving fork, and a wooden cutting board.

This knife performs incredibly well, providing us with even and uniform slices of steaks, whole roast chickens, pork and beef roasts, and sourdough bread. Its serrated blade helps prevent food from sticking as you slice, too. It has a black ergonomically designed handle with a power button, a trigger switch, and a release button, which we found easy to operate. For extra safety, it also comes with a safety lock button to lock the knife securely in place as you use it.

The quick-release button easily removes the blade when you’re done, which is great for cleaning it. Overall, we loved how comfortable it was to hold this knife, even for hands that were smaller. It reminded us of a mini chainsaw as it easily powered through, impressing us with its sharpness. We appreciated having the carving fork to hold the meat and bread and the sturdy cutting board (although we wish it was slightly bigger) to place it on when cutting these food items. And, when not in use, it all fits neatly together for streamlined and compact storage.

If you want to make your holidays easier, get yourself Cuisinart’s electric knife set while it’s on sale for only $40. After last year’s struggle, I am looking forward to carving the turkey at Thanksgiving.

