Over 8 million pairs of these no-tie elastic shoelaces have sold — grab 'em for $10

If you never had to tie your shoelaces again — how would you feel? Now you can find out with these genius no-tie elastic laces. With over 59,000 flawless reviews, Lock Laces — just $10 at Amazon — are being called game-changers when it comes to tying your shoes. There have been over 8 million pairs sold already and counting! They essentially turn lace-up shoes into slip-ons and are a snap to "tie."

Stretchy and comfy, they can be used to outfit anything from your favorite tennis shoes to your hiking boots. They can be especially helpful to runners, young children, those with arthritis and those suffering from other disabilities that make tying laces tricky.

But frankly, anyone who is tired of tying shoelaces, just to have to tie them again when they invariably come loose, will love these. Each one-size-fits-all Lock Lace can seamlessly be adjusted to the right fit by cutting it to the desired length and attaching a cord clip, which keeps everything in place.

One reviewer raved: “With three 9-year olds to get ready for school, feed, and get out the door to the bus stop on time Lock Laces aren’t nice-to-have — they’re must haves. Not only do they save time, but they also ensure a comfortable fit for growing feet..."

Adjusting the fit is no sweat. (Photo: Amazon)

Lock Laces are so helpful for folks with arthritis or back problems. As one satisfied shopper wrote: “I am disabled with five back surgeries. A couple of weeks ago my back had another flareup; tying my shoes became almost impossible. Lock Laces are the best answer I could find. I just ordered a second pair for backup because I don't think I could do without them. They are truly the best. If you have a bad back or any reason to make it difficult to tie your shoes, this is truly the answer.”

Another 5-star reviewer wrote: “Great for arthritis, stiff-joint sufferers, or otherwise physically limited individuals who have trouble tying shoe laces! These have almost converted my walking shoes to slip-on walking shoes, with minimal tug of the laces. Additionally, having feet with high arches, the conventional laces caused friction and bone pain on the dorsal side of my feet, causing me to struggle with each step. I am now pain-free from the elasticity of these laces, and walk freely, at any pace I choose. And, my fingers thank Lock Laces.”

The athletes among Amazon shoppers were truly impressed. One happy customer explained: “I love these!! My husband and I both use this brand as we do triathlons and they are great for putting on quickly in a race; even if you forget to tighten the lock the shoes still stay on great during runs. This particular pair I purchased for my 8 year old who has high functioning autism and has had a difficult time learning to tie; honestly I was worried that he would start to get made fun of as he gets older. These look ‘cool’ and he loves them!”

