El Paso's Alpha Del Caritas takes top breed title at 2024 Westminster Dog Show

An El Paso dog has taken the coveted "Best of Breed" title at the 148th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Alpha Del Caritas, the stunning canine, earned the title at the nationally televised event on May 14 in New York.

Alpha's muscular, athletic build and nearly pure white coat represent the Dogo Argentino breed. As the name suggests, the pack-hunting dog has roots in Argentina.

El Pasoan Richard Lee is Alpha's owner and has bred Dogos for over 30 years. He's elated at Alpha's success.

"Not all dogs can enter Westminster; you have to be invited," Lee said. "These are the top dogs. They are all champions."

Sage, a miniature poodle, won the "Best of Show" title at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the country competed in the show, and there were seven entries in the"Best of Breed" category. Dogs are judged by a long list of criteria, including body measurements and personality, to see which best fits the standard of the breed, Lee said.

"I've given so much dedication and hard work," Lee said. "Not only for the beauty of the dog but also his functionality,"

Known for their athleticism, Dogos are bred to hunt wild boar and puma. The dogs are strong, intelligent and quick to respond, according to the American Kennel Club. The dogs can weigh up to 100 pounds and score highest under the "protective nature" and "trainability" categories.

Given the Dogo's large stature, it's not a breed everyone can own, Lee said. Dogos should be owned by people with experience handling large, dominant breeds.

Nonetheless, Alpha always captures people's attention, Lee said.

"There's two kinds of people we see," he said. "Either they are so scared that they purposely walk on the other side of the street, or they fall in love and want to hug him — but it's a breed that you do not want to be doing that to."

After the big win, Lee is now working with Alpha's siblings, a litter of six, hoping they can follow in their brother's footsteps and become champions. One brother, Optimus Prime, won the 2023 AKC National Championship.

As for this year's achievements at Westminster, "it's a wonderful recognition from one of the largest dog shows in the world," he said.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso dog wins 'Best of Breed' at Westminster Dog Show