El Paso named best city in US for Irish pub crawls ahead of St. Patrick's Day

El Paso may be the best place in the entire country to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a recent study.

The Sun City was touted as “The Best City in America for an Irish Pub Crawl” by the casino website Vegas Gems. The online gaming platform points to El Paso’s affordable cost of beer and stellar pub Google reviews for the win.

In case you’re wondering, an Irish pub crawl is simply another term for barhopping; Merriam-Webster defines it as the “visiting of various pubs in succession, especially as a social activity.”

Several factors in the study placed El Paso ahead of bigger cities like Boston and San Francisco. The study complied data from Google Reviews and Google Maps to establish the number of Irish pubs in an area. The higher the Google rating and total reviews, the higher the score the city was given.

Another factor in the study was the average cost of domestic and imported beer.

Each city was given a score of 0-10, with zero being the worst and ten being the highest. The cities with the highest scores were given the title of best for an Irish pub crawl.

El Paso received a final score of 83.77, with a perfect score for the lowest price of domestic beer, charging $3.75 for a half liter of beer, according to the study. El Paso also had a high number of Irish pubs, the study said, with a recorded 57 pubs in the area. Runner ups include Mesa, Arizona with a score of 79.49 and Tucson, Arizona with a score of 77.77.

Three Pints Pub: Welcoming atmosphere, regional menu

One local pub, Three Pints Pub in Northeast El Paso, is a neighborhood bar serving craft beer, cocktails and a large menu of food items. The pub’s general manager, Nick Martin, said the welcoming environment separates pubs from other establishments, like draft houses or sports bars.

“Pubs are catered towards everyone,” Martin said. “There’s not a particular demographic that we’re trying to reach. Anyone who wants to come and just hang out is welcome.”

Martin described Three Pints Pub as a laidback Irish Pub in El Paso style. Patrons can order food reflective of the region, such as nachos, quesadillas and street tacos.

As for the study finding affordability in El Paso beer prices, Martin said he’s not surprised.

“I’ve been around bars and pubs across the United States,” he said. “A lot of what separates El Paso from other Metropolitan areas is other places have a higher cost of living, so generally speaking beer or even food in general is going to be a higher cost.”

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Three Pints Pub will have live music by local bagpipe group Empyre Pipes & Drums, Martin said.

Highest-rated pubs in El Paso, according to Google Reviews:

Happy’s Irish Pub, Freedom Crossing

Mulligan’s Shot Bar, 1815 Trawood Drive

Three Pints Pub, 10710 Gateway North Blvd.

Mulligans Spirits and Food, 1605 George Dieter Drive #405

Dewey’s Corner Pub, 812 N. Piedras St.

Lloyd’s Pub, 6110 N. Mesa St. #E

