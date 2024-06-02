El Paso Museum of History celebrates Pride Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) kicked off Pride Month with a “Family Day” event and a new exhibit.

On Saturday, June 1, the museum hosted a free LGBTQ event for the community to celebrate different artists and culture bearers in Mexico.

Along with hands-on activities and face painting, the museum also debuted its new pop-up exhibit showcasing “El Baile De Los 41,” an event in 1901 where Mexican police raided a ball where only men were in attendance.

“During the Porfirian era, what we saw was the rise of what they called liberalism at the time in Mexico. With that came, of course, high society emulating European standards. But there was also the other part where people were very conservative. So, anybody who was from the LGBTQ community had to hide,” said Erica Marin, the director of EPMH.

“They would have clandestine meetings and would rent houses and have parties. One of these parties was found out and people were rounded up, people from high society, as well as people from the working class. It became a big scandal and basically it was called the beginning or the invention of homosexuality in Mexico,” Marin said.

Marin said events like “Family Day” are important for communities in order to send a message of inclusivity.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that people have always loved who they loved throughout time. So even before the 19th century, queer folk existed. So, this is not necessarily about tolerance, but it’s about love,” Marin said.

EPMH will be hosting a Pride Month Conversation at 5:30 p.m. June 13. Various topics will be discussed including El Paso’s medical, legal, emotional and social support for the LGBTQ community, according to a news release sent by the City of El Paso.

