El Paso Animal Services to host drive-thru pet wellness clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Department, in collaboration with the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department and Petco Love, will host the second annual drive-thru pet wellness clinic of the year on Sunday, June 2.

The drive-thru clinic will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. June 2 at 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., according to a news release sent by the City.

The City says this free vaccine and microchip clinic aims to enhance pet health and safety as we approach the warmer months when rising temperatures increase the spread of disease.

“The services are crucial for promoting overall pet population health and increasing the likelihood of lost pets returning home safely, especially as we approach the Fourth of July holiday—a peak time for pets to go missing,” read the news release.

The clinic operates on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 500 pets.

Participants are reminded to keep their pets inside their vehicles throughout the drive-thru clinic. Dogs must be securely leashed, and cats should be placed in a suitable carrier, according to the City.

The City says that at the clinic, all pets will be microchipped, dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, and cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination.

In addition, pets aged six weeks or older are eligible for vaccines, and no other pet vaccinations will be available, according to the City.

For more information about this event and to stay updated on future initiatives, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

