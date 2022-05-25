More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers love this vintage-inspired one-piece — it's just $22, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snag one of these beauties for just $22. (Photo: Amazon)

We're headed straight into swimsuit season and, with that, you may notice your suits from last year just aren't cutting it. Whether you need to replace an old suit that's gone shabby or just want to add something new to the mix, Amazon has a one-day sale on a popular vintage-inspired one-piece that's worth checking out.

It's called the Ekouaer Womens One Piece Swimsuit and, just for today, it's an impressive $10.50 off.

This one-piece is designed to show off what you've got, hugging your curves in all the right places. It features shirring down the front to visually slim and smooth out your torso. Plus, it just looks really cool with a vintage style that's oozing Marilyn Monroe vibes.

There's also a supported top with light padding and adjustable straps, so you can get that just-right fit. The Ekouaer one-piece has full coverage in the back, too, so you don't have to stress about your butt hanging out while you're trying to play in the sand.

Choose from 45 different colors and patterns (not a typo) in sizes XS to 2XL — there's literally a suit in here for everyone.

Ruching down the front is flattering on everyone. (Photo: Amazon)

More than 8,100 reviewers swear by this suit. "For a fluffy girl, trying on bathing suits is generally a traumatic experience," said a happy customer. "Living in south Florida, we spend most of the year in bathing suits.... I expected a tight and unflattering fit, like most bathing suits. NOT THIS TIME! This bathing suit hugs all the right places and is very flattering." She adds, "I LOVE that the extra padding in the bra area is sewn in and not the ridiculous removable pads found in most suits and exercise bras."

The Ekouaer gets plenty of thumbs up for providing coverage in all the right spots. "I really like that this suit covers your boobs well, but [is] not, like, super conservative," a five-star fan said. "It has a nice material and adjustable straps. It's a great price and solid buy."

Again, this sale is just for today. Don't miss your chance to get a chic new one-piece for under $25!

