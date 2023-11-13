These 'super comfortable' holiday pajamas are up to 45% off — but only 'til midnight

Holiday pajamas are the perfect way to spread seasonal cheer. But unlike cocktail dresses and other outfits you'll throw on this season, these PJs are festive and comfortable, making them something you'll want to live in. Well, heads up: Just for today, Amazon has the popular Ekouaer holiday pajamas on sale. You can snag a pair for up to 45% off! (There are other Ekouaer pajamas and loungewear on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.)

Why is this a good deal?

This pajama set hasn't been on sale for nearly two years, making any discount a big deal — let alone up to 45% off. Holiday pajamas sets can also be pricey. At $34, Ekouaer's option is a steal.

Why do I need this?

Do you like holiday cheer and being comfortable? Then you need these pajamas. They're made from a blend of viscose and elastane for a silky-smooth feel that won't make you feel overheated while you sleep.

The top has a classic button-down look (complete with a breast pocket for your phone), while the bottoms have a drawstring for that just-right fit. Piping around the sleeves, neckline and hem give these PJs a polished look, too.

By the way, you can choose from a whopping 43 different colors and patterns in sizes XS to XXL to find the look that's right for you. They're all machine washable to make your life easier.

Holiday spirit not included. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 7,400 Amazon shoppers rave about these PJs. One fan shared that they're "identical to expensive brands," adding, "it is softer than Soma’s brand… softer than Victoria’s Secret, and a huge perk: a quarter of the price. What a find!"

Many owners said they're repeat customers. "They are awesome pajamas," shared one. "They are a very soft feeling, comfortable fabric that washes well and dries easily. They are super comfortable. I have now ordered four pair, so I guess I’ll stop!"

By the way, the Ekouaer pajamas make excellent gifts. "The Ekouaer pajamas are the best," said a happy customer. "They are soft, comfortable, breathable, come in a variety of soft and vibrant colors in quality materials. Most importantly they offer casual elegance, don't shrink, are breathable and well made. ... I love them and have ordered more to spread the love to give as gifts."

Again, this sale is just for today. Snag a new pair of holiday PJs at a sweet discount while you still can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $69 $134 Save $65 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 $8 Save $3 See at Amazon

Kelices Massage Gun $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $36 $60 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $16 $39 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest $135 $170 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon