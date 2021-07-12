This 'super comfy' and 'lightweight' nightgown is perfect for summer — and it's just $17 at Amazon today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So many pretty colors to choose from...all at a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Dressing for bed in the summer can be a serious challenge. You want something that'll feel easy-breezy from night until the morning, without turning you into a sweaty beast while you sleep. And, of course, comfortable fabric is key.

Just a heads up: There's a nightgown that checks all the boxes that's marked down, just for today. It's called the Ekouaer women's short sleeve nightgown, and it's $17 with on-page coupon at Amazon today (was $25). Other Ekouaer sleepwear is available at a discount today, too, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

There's so much to love about this nightgown, and comfort is No. 1. It's crafted from a polyester-spandex blend for a silky soft, lightweight feel that'll still feel so comfortable in the heat. There are no straps or buttons to fiddle with — just slip this over your head, and you're ready for bed.

It looks great at the breakfast table, too. (Photo: Amazon)

Front pleats, a round neck and a drapey cut create a flattering silhouette that works with all body types. There's also a subtle contrasting trim around the neck and sleeves. Choose from 18 gorgeous colors to find the look that's perfect for you.

And, of course, it's so important that this is easily machine washable.

Reviewers can't get enough of how comfy this nightgown is. "It’s suuuuuuper comfy to sleep in," said one fan. "It fits true to size and is so comfortable you can barely feel it on your skin." A fellow satisfied customer called the nightgown, "lightweight, roomy, soft," adding, "after buying the first one, I loved it so much, I bought two more."

Some reviewers even say they've worn the nightdress out of the house. "One Sunday, I was hanging out around the house, knew I wasn't going anywhere, so I threw on a pair of leggings underneath, my socks, and I was good to go for the whole day. I even went to the store to pick up dinner LOL," a five-star fan wrote.

Sick of uncomfortable sleepwear? Snag this silky-soft nightgown at a sweet discount. But remember: This sale is just for today.

Shop it: Ekouaer Women's Short Sleeve Nightgown, $17 (was $25), amazon.com

