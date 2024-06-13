Eid al-Adha is predicted to start Sunday. Find Eid prayer times near Columbus

Eid al-Adha marks the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah — another important month after Ramadan in the Islamic calendar.

Nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide and the roughly 1% of Ohioans who are Muslim will commemorate with a celebration called Eid al-Adha, expected to fall on June 16.

Looking for Eid prayer locations in Columbus? Find out below.

Eid al-Adha prayer times and locations in Columbus

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High Street, Columbus

Takbeer : 8:30 a.m.

Eid Salat : 9:00 a.m.

*Prayer will NOT be at any of the NICC Locations

Columbus Crew Stadium

One Black and Gold Boulevard, Columbus

Eid Salat : 8:00 a.m.

*Prayer will NOT be at Masjid Ibn Taymiyah and Islamic Center

8542 Cotter Street, Lewis

First Eid Salat : 7:00 a.m.

Second Eid Salat: 8:15 a.m.

4501 Refugee Rd, Columbus

First Eid Salat : 7:30 a.m.

Second Eid Salat : 9 a.m.

Third Eid Salat: 10:30 a.m.

591 Industrial Mile Rd, Columbus

First Eid Salat : 8:00 a.m.

Second Eid Salat: 8:45 a.m.

What is Eid al-Adha?

According to the Quran, Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, for the sake of God, before God stopped him and sent a ram to sacrifice instead.

Similarly to Eid al-Fitr, Muslims will wake up early in the morning, preparing food and getting ready to attend mandatory Eid prayers at local masjids.

It may feel strange for Muslims who fasted the first nine days of Dhul Hijjah to eat during daylight hours, but it is actually forbidden for Muslims to fast on Eid al-Adha.

On Eid, Muslims will follow the way of Prophet Muhammad, also known as Sunnah in Islam. Sunnah is followed every day, not only on Eid.

Sunnahs on Eid include taking a bath or shower in the morning, wearing one’s best clothes and perfume, taking a different path home from attending Eid prayer, or saying “Takbeer” ("Takbir") to praise God on the way to Eid prayers. Muslims will hug their friends and family and greet them with “Eid Mubarak,” meaning “blessed festival” in Arabic.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Find Eid al-Adha prayer times in Columbus