Grab this ultra-cozy hoodie that 'looks high-end' for just $35 this winter — that's nearly 35% off

Now that we've officially welcomed winter, it's time to make sure we have enough cool-weather wardrobe staples to get us through the coming months. And have we found the perfect addition: this Efan Oversized Hoodie. Stylishly baggy and oh-so-soft — and some even with a side pocket! — it'll make you feel like you're wrapped up in a warm, cozy hug. Right now, you can score this must-have for just $35.

Why is it a good deal?

This cloud-like hoodie is nearly 35% off. If that's not a sign to stock up for winter, we don't know what is. After all, a good-quality sweatshirt can cost upward of $50! And while prices vary between colors and sizes, you won't pay more than $43 for any style.

Why do I need this?

Not only is this Efan pullover an ultra-comfy winter staple, with its fleece lining, thick, soft cotton-blend fabric and cocoon-like hood, it's also super on-trend. Fitted silhouettes are being swapped for cool and casual oversized fits that still manage to look chic when paired with the right outfits. For instance, this hoodie would look fab with some leggings or jeans and boots, but you could also keep things relaxed with sneakers. But the perfect winter accessory? A creamy hot chocolate, of course!

If you need some extra warmth, it makes an excellent layering piece, whether you wear it under a leather jacket, trench coat, denim jacket or even your puffer once the temps really drop.

If "effortlessly cool" is the theme you plan on sticking to this winter, this hoodie's got you covered — literally. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"This sweatshirt is perfect for throwing over an outfit when cold and for cooler days," wrote one happy reviewer. "Very soft, and [the] color is exactly [as] advertised. I recommend buying this because it fits as expected, but it is a bit thicker than what I wanted. Still excited to continue wearing it. Easy to remove stains from the fabric, too. Looks high-end, as if it was bought from Lululemon or Athleta."

"I bought this hoodie with low expectations," admitted another shopper. "I'm super particular about my hoodies and I don’t find a good one for a good price that often. This hoodie is thick, soft, oversized but still flattering, and super comfortable! Plus, the price is amazing! Great quality hoodie, and I will definitely be buying this again in different colors!"

"I was looking for a hoodie that would be cozy and oversized for when fall rolls around, and this is just what I had in mind!" exclaimed a final fan. "It's just oversized enough that it can cover my butt or I can hike it up a little depending on the vibe of my outfit. The quality is also amazing! This is a great staple to have in your closet."

And if you're looking for a comfy crewneck to complete your pullover collection, we love this Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt (also on sale!):

Said this fan: "What really caught my eye was the neckline, it looks like it sits just a little lower near the top of the collarbone, so no more choking. I also like the shorter length and the smaller elastic band at the bottom, as well as the description of the lighter-weight fabric — which contains RECYCLED PLASTIC! How cool is THAT?"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

