Speed up your home's Wi-Fi with an Eero mesh router — up to 60% off

Britt Ross
·Deals Writer
Updated ·2 min read
a router on a table
You'll wanna move with lightning speed to snag one of these sleek, foolproof routers while they're up to 60% off! (Photo: Amazon)

Does the thought of installing a Wi-Fi router make your head spin? Join the club! Luckily, Amazon has our not-so-tech-savvy backs, thanks to their line of sleek, refurbished Eero Mesh Wi-Fi routers and accessories. These user-friendly devices aren't just a breeze to install — a helpful app walks you through every step — they're also attractive and offer fast, dependable internet to keep you browsing, streaming and working without interruption. Here's the download on our top picks:

Amazon

Eero Mesh WiFi Router

$45$70Save $25

This affordable router takes the frustration out of connecting to Wi-Fi. In just 10 minutes you can have it set up and delivering speedy, reliable internet across 1,500 square feet. It's also super easy to control via app!

$45 at Amazon

"Awesome," one fan said. "I bought the wifi router and this product for all the rooms and is working great; no more drops or lags when playing online. Easy to setup in the app. It's worth every penny on this product. I use buy nighthawk wifi I here that is the best. But for what it does and money not so good product. My whole family is happy I bought this product."

Amazon

Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router

$70$160Save $90

Want to kick things up a notch? This pro model offers twice the speed of the original router, has two ethernet ports and gives coverage to areas up to 1,750 square feet. It also conveniently updates all on its own overnight.

$70 at Amazon

"I deployed several of these of varying models at my home, my mom's house and garage, and they are absolute game changers. I've had a lot of experience with Netgear brand, Orbi models, Nighthawk stuff, Samsung Withings and a variety of others... the app, remote connectivity management functionality (it actually works, all of the time!) and the functionality with Sonos really helps life involve a lot less troubleshooting," said one satisfied fan.

Amazon

Eero Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extender

$50$100Save $50

This handy device increases the range of your Eero router to give rooms with spottier connections a helpful boost. Simply plug it into an outlet, set it up via app and enjoy being able to watch videos without buffering.

$50 at Amazon

"Loved the streamlined look and that this extends my Wi-Fi signal without taking up desk or table space. Painless to add to existing mesh system via the app," said one well-connected customer.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

