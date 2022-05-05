Speed up your home's Wi-Fi with this genius mesh router — now at its lowest-ever price

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Go from zero to hero with this Eero. (Photo: Amazon)

Is the router you got from your cable company not cutting it anymore? If it’s slow, laggy and doesn’t cover every room — especially if you live in a two-story house — we've got your salvation. There’s a way to get a fast internet connection everywhere in your home without being forced to huddle in one room. And it's more affordable than ever.

Enter the Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router, a compact wireless wonder that gets the job done as seamlessly as possible. It’s on sale for $75, down from $89. That’s the all-time lowest price for this popular gizmo.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Fast and reliable internet speeds

Here’s how it works: Simply connect this Wi-Fi router to your modem and place it in an open space. Once synced with your internet provider (it’s compatible with most major services), the Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router can cover up to 1,500 square feet with speeds up to 900 Mbps. Unlike a Wi-Fi extender, which sacrifices speed for coverage, this mesh router can handle both. No lag, hiccups or dropouts! And shoppers are just in love with it.

"This device is super easy to set up and lightning fast," raved a very happy Amazon shopper. "I was able to stream two 4K movies and three HD movies on five devices at once with no lag. Set everything up in less than 10 minutes..."

$75 $89 at Amazon

Your binge time should be relaxed and lazy; your stream downloading should not. (Photo: Amazon)

Multiple device support

The Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router can support up to an impressive 75 internet-enabled devices, so you can keep building out your smart home with reliable internet signal strength. You can also control all devices on your network with the Eero mobile app to give more or less signal strength to devices that might need it.

For example: A Roku Streaming Stick or Fire TV Stick for 4K video streaming might need more speed, while your kids’ laptops could use a slower speed — especially if they’re supposed to be studying instead of watching YouTube videos. It even works with the Echo Dot and Alexa for hands-free navigation. It’s also easy to set up!

"This router is amazing! This router was well worth the price and is possibly one of the best purchases I have ever made," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "We were having a hard time getting and keeping connections in certain areas in our home so we decided to try a new router and get rid of the one from the cable company. After researching and comparing different routers, I decided to pre-order the new Eero and try it out.... As of right now, I’m thrilled!"

If you can’t live (or work) without Wi-Fi, the Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router will breathe new life into your home.

"...This is the best thing ever! We use all streaming services, don’t have good cell phone reception and internet used to lag," added another five-star reviewer. "Since installing the Eero 6, we have had no issues and I can’t believe the speeds we are receiving. It’s as if you are plugged into the modem with Ethernet cable everywhere in the house."

$75 $89 at Amazon

Your instruction manual, all in one pic. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for even more coverage? You can score a set of two or three for up to 30 percent off, plus you can get an Eero Pro router with a built-in smart hub for just $160. What's the difference between the original and the Pro? The Pro covers more space — up to 2,000 square feet — and can support Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit.

"Eero is a game-changer," shared one shopper. "Awesome performance for the case when multiple people work from home or if you have a lot of devices."

Starting at $160 $229 at Amazon

