New educators in place at Holmes OSU Extension; 4-H projects grow in number

Holmes County OSU Extension Educators from 4-H, Family and Consumer Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources shared updates and program plans with community partners at the spring meeting.

Ella Lorentz is the new 4-H educator for Holmes County, taking over the role vacated by Janessa Hill, who now serves as educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Holmes County. Lorentz worked the past two years as 4-H assistant.

"I'm not necessarily new to the office, but I have a new role," Lorentz said at the luncheon held Wednesday in the Baker Building a Harvest Ridge Fairgrounds. "One of my responsibilities the last two years was getting into the classrooms through the STEM Programming, and I have gotten into almost every elementary school in Holmes County."

Some of the programs she presented include Diggin' those Dinos, Solar S'mores, Rockets Away, Eclipse, Join the Ride, Cookie ROCKS and Apple Science.

OSU Extension 4-H Educator Ella Lorentz shared updates and program information at the 2024 spring meeting recently at the Baker Building at Harvest Ridge.

Lorentz reported an increase of 63 youth in 4-H this year to 483 total members in the 22 Holmes County 4-H clubs, one new for 2024. There are 430 traditional members and 53 Cloverbuds. There also are eight new volunteers this year, bringing the total to 138.

There are 861 livestock projects and 110 life skills projects for a total of 971 projects in 2024. The deadline for adding and dropping projects is June 1.

There currently are 217 poultry projects, led by 70 market chickens. There are 67 market ducks and 62 market turkeys. There are 213 swine projects and 146 rabbits. Others include goats, beef, sheep, dairy, as well as horse, dog and llamas.

The most popular life skills projects are natural resources, art and shooting sports, Lorentz added.

Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator Janessa Hill spoke about programming events going on through OSU Extension at the spring meeting at Harvest Ridge.

Embracing new role

Hill shared some of the things she has been doing in her new role.

"Ella and I have both shifted in the office," Hill said. "We are blessed and excited to still have everybody with us, and we are excited to be adding someone new to our team shortly, as we all work through and figure out what we need."

Hill hit the ground running, diving into pesticide and fertilizer training, and reports over 100 people at each of the training programs.

"It is going strong," she said. "Next year will be our largest year for us as far as the cycle goes, as far as renewals for licenses goes. It will be a hot and heavy year next year here in Holmes County getting everybody recertified."

Hill has helped out this past year as a coach in the equine and FFA Wildlife Career Development Events (CDE) at West Holmes.

"Both teams really rocked it, finishing in the top 20 with more than 70 teams competing," she said. "It was neat to see and be a part of that."

She also reported a fun opportunity to present with her mother at a field to table event, working with family and consumer science educator, talking about food safety, how to keep meat safe, quality and edible.

"Our venison here in Holmes County tastes pretty darn good, and that is because of the habitat, versus if you hunt in West Virginia or southern Ohio, where you get different vegetation," Hill said. "Those animals will taste different."

Hill added she co-hosted the first multi-species clinic in Holmes County with Weaver Leather for more than 170 youth from eight counties, and she looks forward to growing that program, as well as teaching more than 500 youth from 4-H and FFA Quality Assurance programming in Holmes County for members wanting to exhibit animals at the Holmes County Fair and and Ohio State Fair.

OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Kate Shumaker spoke about summer plans for 2024 at the spring meeting recently at Harvest Ridge.

25 years with OSU Extension

Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Kate Shumaker shared she is celebrating her 25th anniversary as an OSU Extension Educator.

"It's been amazing," she said. "We've had a great crew to work with over the years."

Office coordinators Ashley Gerber and Sarah Neel were commended by Shumaker, who pointed out things couldn't get done in the office without the work of those two ladies.

"They are rock stars to us," Shumaker added. "They both serve to make us look good."

Shumaker said the new SNAP-Ed program adds adult curriculum this year and there have been updates to Celebrate Your Plate that now align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and includes interactive lessons covering topics such as maximizing nutrient density, dairy for a healthy life, shifting from sedentary behaviors and tech savvy shopping.

The SNAP-Ed program continues to partner with the Department of Job & Family Service, Sunshine Villas, Robins Terrace, Anazao in Millersburg and Kno Ho CO Ashland Community Action. SNAP-Ed is a federally funded program that teaches adults about healthy food choices, stretching food dollars and physical activity.

"Starting in the fall, we will be providing nutrition education at Nashville Elementary School," she said. "Food demonstrations are provided monthly at the Glenmont Food Pantry and the Church of God pantry in MIllersburg. New this year is the addition of Lakeville UMC pantry."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Lorentz, Hill bring Holmes OSU Extension programs front and center