Prime Day 2023 is upon us, meaning it's that time of year when my propeller beanie spins faster than ever: Amazon's annual event is rife with gadget deals. Below I've rounded up the best of them, the stuff I'd absolutely buy myself. Take note, however, that some of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership. Also note that if you have (and use) an Amazon Prime Visa card to pay for your purchases, you may get a higher cash back percentage than the usual 5%. (The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is a great examples of this; it's deeply discounted and will net you 10% cash back if you pay with a Prime Visa.)

One other important consideration: Prime Day is a huge event, meaning sellouts are likely. All the prices listed below were accurate at the time of publication, but availability may change at any time. If you see something you like, don't wait to pull the trigger — it could be gone in a heartbeat!

Read more: The 90+ absolute best Prime Day deals of 2023

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet $150 $230 Save $80 The single best Prime Day tablet deal is this one, Amazon's new iPad challenger. The Fire Max 11 features a big, colorful screen, a processor fast enough for anything and everything, an expansion slot for adding more storage and optional accessories like a keyboard case. It was already compelling at $230, but $150?! Don't sleep on this. $150 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] $280 $399 Save $119 This is an all-time low for Apple's current-generation smartwatch, which I consider the top pick by far for anyone who uses an iPhone. It's great at notifications, fitness tracking, health monitoring and more. (Oh, and it even tells the time!) There are four colors available at this price, and of course you always tweak the look with different wristbands. $280 at Amazon

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 This is the best deal on record for Bose's top-rated noise-canceling headphones, which are available at this price in Midnight Blue and White Smoke. You can listen all day thanks to the 22-hour battery and use the Bose app to tweak settings and sound. The QuietComfort 45 earned praise not only from professional reviewers, but also Amazon customers: It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 16,000 (!) buyers. $199 at Amazon

Nixplay Nixplay 10.1-inch Toucscreen Smart Digital Picture Frame $112 $160 Save $48 Why should precious memories stay closeted in photo albums and phone libraries? Put them on display with a digital photo frame. Nixplay's slurps up images from Facebook, Instagram and Google Photos, and of course you can add them from your phone as well. This one includes a power-saving motion sensor and unlimited cloud storage — no subscription required. $112 at Amazon

HONGO Hongo Portable Monitor 15.6'' 1080P $66 $130 Save $64 with coupon Want to expand your workstation? Or maybe play console videogames on the go? Hongo's portable 15.6-inch monitor can connect to just about anything via its HDMI and USB-C ports, and it even has built-in speakers. This price is one of the lowest I've ever seen for a screen like this; grab it before it's gone! Save $64 with coupon $66 at Amazon

Pebble Bee Pebblebee Clip Rechargeable Item Tracker $21 $30 Save $9 Move over, AirTags. With its rechargeable battery, flashing LEDs and varied selection of "here I am!" sounds, the Pebblebee Clip is one of the most versatile item trackers you can get. It's also one of the most user-friendly. This price is the lowest on record. Want to learn more? Read my roundup of the best item trackers for 2023. $21 at Amazon

Ember Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 (10-ounce) $100 $150 Save $50 One of my favorite products, well, ever, the Ember mug keeps your coffee at your preferred temperature (I'm a 141-degrees man myself) from first sip to last. This is a rare (and substantial) discount on the copper, gold and stainless steel versions of the mug — it'll likely be Black Friday before we see a similar deal again. So if you're tired of running to the microwave every 10 minutes to reheat your beverage, grab this now. $100 at Amazon

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 A video doorbell just makes sense, whether for seeing who's on your stoop or getting notified of package delivery. Even better, it'll record video evidence if it's a person making off with your package! Ring's basic model can run on a rechargeable battery or existing doorbell wiring, and this price represents the lowest to date. Just take note that you'll need a Ring subscription plan to really get the most out of the product. $55 at Amazon

Tribit Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker $170 $270 Save $100 with coupon My hands-down favorite outdoor speaker, the StormBox Blast is the best-sounding boom box you'll ever carry. Easily portable thanks to its built-in handle, it can play for a whopping 30 hours on a charge — and charge your mobile devices as well thanks to its auxiliary USB port. The weatherproof speaker also has cool lighting effects to help jazz up your nighttime parties. Read more: The best outdoor speakers of 2023. Save $100 with coupon $170 at Amazon

WYZE Wyze Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera $35 $43 Save $8 Wyze makes some great smart-home gear at really affordable prices, so any kind of discount is both surprising and noteworthy. The Cam v3 was already a bargain at $43; now it's even better. This incredibly versatile security camera works inside and outside — basically anywhere you can supply power and a decent Wi-Fi signal. Features include night vision, two-way audio, person and pet detection and more. You can record continuous video on an inexpensive memory card or subscribe to Wyze's inexpensive monthly service to add cloud storage and other features. $35 at Amazon

VacLife VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $40 $56 Save $16 The cool, compact, affordable VL768 is small enough to fit in a glove compartment but powerful enough to inflate truck tires, car tires, bicycle tires and playground balls. It also doubles as a backup charger for your phone, making this an extra-sweet deal at just $40. What's not to like? Read my VacLife Tire Inflator review to learn more. $40 at Amazon

EarFun EarFun Air Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $48 $63 Save $15 with coupon Before you spend a couple hundred dollars on Apple AirPods Pro, try EarFun's alternative. An amazingly good value, these earbuds offer active noise-cancelation (ANC), in-ear detection, touch controls and up to seven hours of operation on a charge. And speaking of power, the case supports both USB-C and wireless Qi charging. In my testing, the Air Pro 2 sounded very good overall — not to the same level of Apple's AirPods, but good enough to satisfy most listeners. Certainly the price is a lot more satisfying. Save $15 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 This deal rivals the lowest price on record for Amazon's mid-size tablet, which features an 8-inch display, expandable storage, hands-free operation courtesy of Alexa and every kind of entertainment you can imagine: books, games, movies, music, TV shows and so on. There are a few things I don't love about the tablet's interface, but those quirks are easy to forgive at this price. Read my Fire HD 8 review to learn more. $55 at Amazon

Yeedi Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $130 $200 Save $70 with coupon Isn't it time you let a robot take over some house chores? The Yeedi Vac X sweeps and vacuums, and although it lacks the laser-guided intelligence of higher-end autobots, it can still map out your floors and clean only the areas you designate (in Yeedi's app, which is also where you set up schedules, cleaning modes and the like). Cooler still, the Vac X works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can order up housecleaning without leaving the couch. Save $70 with coupon $130 at Amazon

Meta Quest Meta Quest 2 One Virtual Reality Headset (128GB) $299 $399 Save $100 The Meta Quest 2 is a phenomenal product, one of my all-time favorite tech gadgets. Pop one on your head and you can climb virtual mountains, square off against a virtual Darth Vader, strap on virtual boxing gloves (trust me, it's a workout) and so much more. Meta bumped the price up to $399 late last year; here's your chance to get it at the original price once again. $299 at Amazon

XGIMI Xgimi Elfin Mini 1080p Projector $479 $649 Save $170 with coupon Though compact enough to sit on the arm of your couch, the Xgimi Elfin delivers a big home-theater punch. The picture is sharp (1080p) and bright (800 ANSI lumens), with surprisingly good Harman Kardon speakers on hand to simplify movie night. The Elfin even comes with Android TV 10.0 already built in; all that's missing is Netflix. (You can plug in any streaming device to add it.) This is a personal favorite, one of the best projectors I've tested and definitely a bargain at $480 (with coupon). Read my Xgimi Elfin review to learn more. Save $170 with coupon $479 at Amazon

Anker AnkerMake M5 3D Printer $559 $799 Save $240 Anker's first 3D printer is surprisingly good, offering lightning-fast print speeds and a really attractive design. It features automatic bed-leveling, a removable magnetic flexible bed plate and a built-in camera so you can monitor print progress from anywhere. This is an all-time low price for the M5, and definitely worth considering if you want fast, easy printing. $559 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $200 $350 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $456 $600 Save $144 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Jumper 16-inch Laptop $290 $1,200 Save $910 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen Chromebook $270 $500 Save $230 See at Amazon

Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop $460 $1,800 Save $1,340 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $143 $160 Save $17 See at Amazon