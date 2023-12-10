Editor’s Letter: Inside Robb Report’s Ultimate Gift Guide Issue

Star Wars and mince pies. But mostly Star Wars. That’s what comes to mind in my earliest recollections of the holidays: Along with The Morecambe & Wise Show Christmas special (probably just a British thing), there was an overriding obsession with a galaxy far, far away.

Like most children of the late ’70s and ’80s, I collected Star Wars figures and vividly recall re-creating the planet Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back on my bedroom floor back in the U.K. Wrapping paper was strewn about me, doubling as the rebel base, as Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in his navy parka did battle against the evil stormtroopers before breakfast on Christmas morning.

Over time, I tuned in to the particular pleasure of giving presents, too, although I wasn’t terribly good at keeping them secret. In fact, I doubt my mom and dad were genuinely surprised by anything I gave them until I was a teenager, thanks to my habit of blurting out not-so-subtle “hints” at every opportunity. I’m still pretty poor at that: As I write this, in November, I’ll admit to having given my wife one of her gifts already, just because I knew she’d like it.

So, to this year’s Giving Issue, which combines, in part, all of the above. While I can’t offer Star Wars toys, the list of wonders in our Ultimate Gift Guide this time around is spectacular. The team have really outdone themselves, working with some of your favorite brands to create one-of-a-kind items or experiences—and often both together—that are simply not available anywhere else in the world.

There’s a week with chef Eric Ripert in Grand Cayman, foraging, fishing, and cooking, with private jets and yachts sprinkled liberally throughout the experience. We’ve secured exclusive access to jeweler David Yurman’s private vault, from which you can select a unique gem and collaborate with him and his son, Evan, to design your custom piece. And there are driving lessons from F1 champion Jenson Button in your new Radford supercar, together with a place in the lineup at Goodwood’s Hillclimb at the Festival of Speed, where you and Button will put the limited-edition beast through its paces.

That’s far from all. How about an expedition across an unexplored section of Antarctica; a bespoke picture from one of the team behind Avatar; a barrel of the first rum distilled in Monaco; a rare Dunhill lighter and cocktail shaker from the 1930s; or a collection of Napa-estate Cabernet Sauvignon magnums? Take your pick. But be quick; most of these are one-of-ones—so once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Our Giving Issue is about more than just gifts, of course. We look at the often-arduous journey toward launching your own charity, asking those who have done it to share the challenges they encountered, so your path to 501(c)(3) status—and mission success—can be considerably smoother. And recognizing that the holidays can be the most fraught time of the year, we examine the ways to outsource stress and delegate anxiety—from party planners and other seasonal staffers to design agencies that will transform your tree (or in one case, your 68 trees, 650 feet of garlands, and 26 wreaths) or turn your house into a Hanukkah haven.

Sticking with a celebratory theme, we look into the trend of installing bars in our homes, because sometimes the very best party is the one just a short stagger away from the bedroom. And we suggest a chic update to the tuxedo, for those wanting to stand out a little this season.

Happy holidays from all of us here, and I’ll see you in the New Year.

