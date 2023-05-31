We get paid to shop 24/7, and these are the 20+ best things we bought in May
As professional shoppers, we're always on the hunt for the best of the best products out there. Our standards are high, and if something doesn't rise to the occasion, it gets a big ol' "Next!"
Fojep Wireless Earbuds
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector
Supergoop 100% Mineral (Re)setting Powder SPF 35
Flairosol Olivia Oil Sprayer
ESR MagSafe HaloLock Geo Wallet
Engage Pursuit MX 6.0 Pickleball Paddle
Veyofly Insect Trap, 2-Pack
Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub
Acnusik Heavy-Duty Moving Bags, 8-Pack
Skechers On-the-Go 600 Brilliancy Sport Sandals
Quince 100% European Linen Tank
Bialetti 5.5-Quart Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid
Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release Fresh Mint Toothpaste
Sun Squad 4.5-Qt Tote Cooler
Miracle-Gro Small Composter
New England Stories Revolving Spice Rack Set with 20 Spice Jars
lesotc Dog Water Bottle
Energizer LED Clip-On Book Light
KingPavonini Sleep Mask
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
UEU Wide-Leg Yoga Pants
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
The 20-plus products on this list are anything but letdowns. In fact, they're our absolute favorite purchases from May, and ones we'll be using long after the month is over: A No. 1 bestselling (and essential!) carbon monoxide detector, some very summer-appropriate insect traps and much more. Read on to see what else we're digging right now — we know you'll love these finds as much as we do!
Anna Wahrman, Shopping Editor
I can't tell you how many times I've lost one or both of my Apple AirPods. Maybe my ears are too small (too large?), or maybe it's the logical result of wearing earbuds in the COVID era: Sporting a mask, glasses, a hat to block the sun and headphones is asking a whole lot of my ears. These inexpensive little guys, with their wraparound style, stay in. I'm no audiophile, but for me, the sound quality is on par with my much more expensive AirPods. And I haven't lost a 'bud yet.
Works as designed! This Alpha Grillers Instant Read Thermometer is quick to turn on, easy to read and well worth the purchase price. It has saved me quite a few times from under- or overcooking meat. The backlight is nice if the sun goes down before you finish grilling your burgers, steaks or chicken. It's fast and precise, making it an excellent addition to your grilling-tool arsenal. This is an easy one to recommend you buy before your next cookout.
Libby Sentz, Shopping Editor
A few weeks ago, my friends had a carbon monoxide scare at an Airbnb, and the Kidde Nighthawk detector got them out safely. A few hours later, I happened upon an ear-opening Stuff You Should Know podcast episode on carbon monoxide poisoning, during which the hosts pointed listeners to this exact model. I didn't need another sign — I bought two Nighthawks on the spot! Nothing beats that big red 0 smiling back at me.
Britt Ross, Deals Writer
As someone with a family history of skin cancer, I'm a bit of a sunscreen freak — and proud of it! I'll happily slather it on and reapply as often as necessary. But when I have a face full of makeup? That's a different story. Luckily, this Supergoop 100% Mineral (Re)setting Powder has SPF 35 and goes over foundation like a dream. True to its name, it acts just like a setting powder would, meaning my made-up face doesn't end up looking like one of Salvador Dalí's melting clocks by dinner time on a sweltering day. Plus, I can rest assured my face will stay protected all day as long as I have it stashed in my bag. Best of all? The powder gets released directly into the built-in brush, so it's mess-free! I use the translucent powder, but it also comes in light, medium and dark shades if you want a tinted look.
I love to cook, and 99% of the meals I make during the week involve sautéing vegetables and proteins in olive oil. Up until recently, I'd always end up with a pan that was well-slicked with EVOO in some spots and totally dry in others, which led to me adding more oil to try to even things out. Cut to: Greasy food. Thankfully, this handy Flairosol Olivia Oil Sprayer made its way into my TikTok feed and I was sold. Not only does its sleek design look great on my counter, but I'm also happy to report that it has not once gotten clogged since I started using it, unlike my mom's oil mister from the ’90s. Now I'm able to evenly coat my pans with just the right amount of fat to keep food from sticking — and no excess grease!
Rick Broida, Senior Tech Editor
Available in black or brown, the Geo packs four useful functions into a single accessory. It features a three-card wallet, a multi-angle kickstand (one that allows for both portrait and landscape phone viewing), a finger grip for easier one-handed operation and an AirTag. Well, sort of: There's AirTag-like functionality here in that the Geo is fully compatible with Apple Find My (unlike Apple's own wallet, which has only rudimentary Find My support). Thus, if the wallet happens to go missing, you can easily pinpoint its location. The battery lasts only three months, though, and the charging cable is proprietary, but that doesn't stop me from really liking this product; I use it daily.
Having recently outgrown my beginner (read: cheap) pickleball paddle, I was ready for something pro-level. The Pursuit MX 6.0 isn’t showy, with a drab, barely there design, but like the Millennium Falcon, she’s got it where it counts. I’m happy with the slightly elongated handle and grit-forward paddle surface, which makes my slice backhand even harder to return. Paddles like this aren’t cheap, but they can definitely help your game.
Taylor Lane, Deals Writer
No one warned me about the number of gnats, flies and tiny mosquitos I would have to fight off when moving to the South. After trying a handful of other solutions, I found these plug-ins on TikTok. I was pleasantly surprised that the fly traps actually work! I wasn't sure, but once I looked at the glue board, I was grossed out (but happy). It has directly taken care of all unwelcome pests — especially in my kitchen.
As a former beauty writer, I always love finding and landing on new products I can't live without. Although I'm not new to using Tree Hut scrubs, it is the first time I've grabbed one from Amazon — and it did not disappoint. If you want the most glowy, dewy and smooth skin this summer, stock your shower with the Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub. It's crafted with pineapple (packed with vitamin C), coconut oil and shea butter to nourish and soften skin.
Carrie McCabe, Shopping Editor
I’ve been in the midst of a crazy hectic move, and these heavy-duty moving bags were a lifesaver when it came time to transport my wardrobe (too much of it, if I'm being honest), sheets, blankets, towels … you get the drill.
Why was my move so hectic, you may ask? Well, in the middle we left the packing behind and embarked on a whirlwind 10-day travel adventure to Italy, which had been planned far in advance of us finding our dream house. I stressed plenty about the imminent move while in beautiful Italia, but one thing I did not stress about were my feet, even after long, long l days of walking the streets of Rome, Florence and Milan. These Skechers sandals were perfect for staying cool and comfortable while pounding the pavement, and I definitely noticed the difference when I had to swap over to my other, closed-toed shoes.
Izabella Zaydenberg, Deputy Editor
I have been living in these Quince tanks. They don’t cling, have perfectly sized armholes so you don’t get peek-a-bra and look good with virtually anything. They come in eight colors, and though I only have the black for now (hey, it’s classic) I’m absolutely getting it in the olive and terracotta shades. Plus, a 100% linen top for just $30? You’re not getting that kind of deal anywhere else.
My partner and I are moving in together in a few weeks, and in anticipation of eating a lot of pasta in the new place, we got this kind of incredible pot. It’s oval shaped, so it’s wide enough to comfortably fit noodles of all lengths, plus it can be used for boiling corn, dumplings, and so much more. The magic is in the lid, though: It has a built-in strainer, so once you lock it on, you don’t have to fiddle with a colander. I love this thing so much, I kind of want a second one!
Rory Halperin, Partnerships and Branded Content Editor
I've been using the same toothpaste for way too long and recently went on a hunt for a new type. That's when I came across this minty gem. It helps reduce plaque (score!) and makes my teeth feel super clean after brushing. I bet my dentist notices a difference on my next visit. Keep in mind that the mint taste is strong, but I've gotten used to it over time.
This is truly the perfect summer cooler. The bag comes in three fun colors — I had a hard time choosing which one to get! I've brought it to the beach and on other summer outings, and it keeps goodies cold for hours. The best part: It's only $10.
Patrick Hearn, Tech Editor
If you want to get into composting, start small — it's a stinky job! This composter makes it easy to toss out old food scraps, yard debris and other biodegradables, and it promises to turn it all into fertile soil in four to six weeks. For the aspiring gardeners among you, you can't go wrong. It's really easy to put together, too.
I hate scrounging through an endless number of spice jars while cooking, but I somehow always find myself in that exact situation. This spice rack solves that problem with clear bottles that I can see through, as well as large, easy-to-read labels. I keep my most-used spices within arm's reach, and I just spin the container to look through my entire collection.
Rebecca Carhart, Beauty Editor
I just got this handy water bottle for my puppy, and he loves it! All I have to do is squeeze the bottle and water squirts out into the bowl for him to drink out of. It’s perfect for when we are on the go, and it even has a handy clip that lets me attach it to his leash so I don’t have to carry it.
As much as I love my Kindle app, I’ve been reading more physical books recently. I love to read before bed but noticed having the lamp on was keeping me too alert, so I grabbed this cute book light while it was on sale for just $8. It attaches right onto my book, and it's flexible so I can adjust the light to make it hit right where I need it.
Lisa Schweitzer, Senior Editor
I will go to great lengths for a better night’s sleep — blackout shades, fans, sound machines, you name it —and I always wear a sleep mask for sensory deprivation. Well, my old sleep mask finally bit the dust a few weeks ago, which meant it was time to find a new one. This fluffy find from KingPavonini is it!
I am always telling my kids not to borrow my sunglasses. Sadly, they do it anyway and many pairs end up either lost or scratched enough that I can no longer put them to use. When I came across these Ray-Ban lookalikes that I don’t have to worry about losing, I bought two pairs! On sale for $15 each, they're well worth it.
Nicole Sforza, Executive Editor
I learned about these insanely comfy, pajama-like pants that can be worn in public from a fellow Yahoo staffer (thanks, Izabella Zaydenberg!), and I just ordered my third pair. Where to begin? First and foremost, they have deep pockets that protect my phone from taking a tumble. Also, they're nice and thin and as soft as a worn-in tee. Lastly, I can wear them while working from home without feeling like I "gave up" on life, as Jerry famously said to George on Seinfeld.
This fantastical beast is a party in a pool. It's been used and abused by kids and grownups alike, and we never get tired of it. It was blessedly easy to blow up with an electric pump, but you can even inflate it with a hairdryer. There are so many reasons to love this big guy, but perhaps my favorite is that it keeps the little ones entertained so the older folk can chitchat it up in (relative) peace.