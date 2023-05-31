We get paid to shop 24/7, and these are the 20+ best things we bought in May

In May, we were loving everything from affordable earbuds that rival AirPods to a cute little cooler tote. (Photo: Amazon, Target)

As professional shoppers, we're always on the hunt for the best of the best products out there. Our standards are high, and if something doesn't rise to the occasion, it gets a big ol' "Next!"

The 20-plus products on this list are anything but letdowns. In fact, they're our absolute favorite purchases from May, and ones we'll be using long after the month is over: A No. 1 bestselling (and essential!) carbon monoxide detector, some very summer-appropriate insect traps and much more. Read on to see what else we're digging right now — we know you'll love these finds as much as we do!

Anna Wahrman, Shopping Editor

Amazon Fojep Wireless Earbuds The remaining charge is shown on the front — much simpler than pulling out your phone and swiping while you're working out, mowing the lawn, shoveling snow, doing dishes or whatever activity you might be focused on. (Seriously, Apple, it's absurd that you haven't incorporated this feature.) $27 at Amazon

I can't tell you how many times I've lost one or both of my Apple AirPods. Maybe my ears are too small (too large?), or maybe it's the logical result of wearing earbuds in the COVID era: Sporting a mask, glasses, a hat to block the sun and headphones is asking a whole lot of my ears. These inexpensive little guys, with their wraparound style, stay in. I'm no audiophile, but for me, the sound quality is on par with my much more expensive AirPods. And I haven't lost a 'bud yet.

Works as designed! This Alpha Grillers Instant Read Thermometer is quick to turn on, easy to read and well worth the purchase price. It has saved me quite a few times from under- or overcooking meat. The backlight is nice if the sun goes down before you finish grilling your burgers, steaks or chicken. It's fast and precise, making it an excellent addition to your grilling-tool arsenal. This is an easy one to recommend you buy before your next cookout.

Libby Sentz, Shopping Editor

Amazon Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector Protect yourself against the "silent killer" (carbon monoxide) at home and on the road with this No. 1 bestseller. The plug-in lets you know whether the odorless deadly gas is present. Nab it on sale now. $32 at Amazon

A few weeks ago, my friends had a carbon monoxide scare at an Airbnb, and the Kidde Nighthawk detector got them out safely. A few hours later, I happened upon an ear-opening Stuff You Should Know podcast episode on carbon monoxide poisoning, during which the hosts pointed listeners to this exact model. I didn't need another sign — I bought two Nighthawks on the spot! Nothing beats that big red 0 smiling back at me.

Britt Ross, Deals Writer

As someone with a family history of skin cancer, I'm a bit of a sunscreen freak — and proud of it! I'll happily slather it on and reapply as often as necessary. But when I have a face full of makeup? That's a different story. Luckily, this Supergoop 100% Mineral (Re)setting Powder has SPF 35 and goes over foundation like a dream. True to its name, it acts just like a setting powder would, meaning my made-up face doesn't end up looking like one of Salvador Dalí's melting clocks by dinner time on a sweltering day. Plus, I can rest assured my face will stay protected all day as long as I have it stashed in my bag. Best of all? The powder gets released directly into the built-in brush, so it's mess-free! I use the translucent powder, but it also comes in light, medium and dark shades if you want a tinted look.

Amazon Flairosol Olivia Oil Sprayer Thanks to this aesthetically pleasing mister, I can enjoy dinners that aren't swimming in oil. $18 at Amazon

I love to cook, and 99% of the meals I make during the week involve sautéing vegetables and proteins in olive oil. Up until recently, I'd always end up with a pan that was well-slicked with EVOO in some spots and totally dry in others, which led to me adding more oil to try to even things out. Cut to: Greasy food. Thankfully, this handy Flairosol Olivia Oil Sprayer made its way into my TikTok feed and I was sold. Not only does its sleek design look great on my counter, but I'm also happy to report that it has not once gotten clogged since I started using it, unlike my mom's oil mister from the ’90s. Now I'm able to evenly coat my pans with just the right amount of fat to keep food from sticking — and no excess grease!

Rick Broida, Senior Tech Editor

Amazon ESR MagSafe HaloLock Geo Wallet One of my favorite MagSafe accessories for iPhone, the excellent HaloLock Geo, adds a wallet, kickstand, finger grip and … AirTag?! $43 at Amazon

Available in black or brown, the Geo packs four useful functions into a single accessory. It features a three-card wallet, a multi-angle kickstand (one that allows for both portrait and landscape phone viewing), a finger grip for easier one-handed operation and an AirTag. Well, sort of: There's AirTag-like functionality here in that the Geo is fully compatible with Apple Find My (unlike Apple's own wallet, which has only rudimentary Find My support). Thus, if the wallet happens to go missing, you can easily pinpoint its location. The battery lasts only three months, though, and the charging cable is proprietary, but that doesn't stop me from really liking this product; I use it daily.

Amazon Engage Pursuit MX 6.0 Pickleball Paddle Ready to raise your pickleball game? This premium paddle from Engage promises more control, stronger shots and better spin — and delivers on all counts. $200 at Amazon

Having recently outgrown my beginner (read: cheap) pickleball paddle, I was ready for something pro-level. The Pursuit MX 6.0 isn’t showy, with a drab, barely there design, but like the Millennium Falcon, she’s got it where it counts. I’m happy with the slightly elongated handle and grit-forward paddle surface, which makes my slice backhand even harder to return. Paddles like this aren’t cheap, but they can definitely help your game.

Taylor Lane, Deals Writer

No one warned me about the number of gnats, flies and tiny mosquitos I would have to fight off when moving to the South. After trying a handful of other solutions, I found these plug-ins on TikTok. I was pleasantly surprised that the fly traps actually work! I wasn't sure, but once I looked at the glue board, I was grossed out (but happy). It has directly taken care of all unwelcome pests — especially in my kitchen.

As a former beauty writer, I always love finding and landing on new products I can't live without. Although I'm not new to using Tree Hut scrubs, it is the first time I've grabbed one from Amazon — and it did not disappoint. If you want the most glowy, dewy and smooth skin this summer, stock your shower with the Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub. It's crafted with pineapple (packed with vitamin C), coconut oil and shea butter to nourish and soften skin.

Carrie McCabe, Shopping Editor

Amazon Acnusik Heavy-Duty Moving Bags, 8-Pack These IKEA-esque bags are perfect for moving a ton of soft items in a short amount of time. The sturdy construction and two lengths of handles make slinging ’em over your shoulders a breeze. $41 at Amazon

I’ve been in the midst of a crazy hectic move, and these heavy-duty moving bags were a lifesaver when it came time to transport my wardrobe (too much of it, if I'm being honest), sheets, blankets, towels … you get the drill.

Amazon Skechers On-the-Go 600 Brilliancy Sport Sandals These strappy sandals are truly sporty, perfect for wherever summer fun takes you — the beach, the boardwalk or just your own backyard. A high rebound sole provides max comfort when getting your steps in. $37 at Amazon

Why was my move so hectic, you may ask? Well, in the middle we left the packing behind and embarked on a whirlwind 10-day travel adventure to Italy, which had been planned far in advance of us finding our dream house. I stressed plenty about the imminent move while in beautiful Italia, but one thing I did not stress about were my feet, even after long, long l days of walking the streets of Rome, Florence and Milan. These Skechers sandals were perfect for staying cool and comfortable while pounding the pavement, and I definitely noticed the difference when I had to swap over to my other, closed-toed shoes.

Izabella Zaydenberg, Deputy Editor

I have been living in these Quince tanks. They don’t cling, have perfectly sized armholes so you don’t get peek-a-bra and look good with virtually anything. They come in eight colors, and though I only have the black for now (hey, it’s classic) I’m absolutely getting it in the olive and terracotta shades. Plus, a 100% linen top for just $30? You’re not getting that kind of deal anywhere else.

My partner and I are moving in together in a few weeks, and in anticipation of eating a lot of pasta in the new place, we got this kind of incredible pot. It’s oval shaped, so it’s wide enough to comfortably fit noodles of all lengths, plus it can be used for boiling corn, dumplings, and so much more. The magic is in the lid, though: It has a built-in strainer, so once you lock it on, you don’t have to fiddle with a colander. I love this thing so much, I kind of want a second one!

Rory Halperin, Partnerships and Branded Content Editor

I've been using the same toothpaste for way too long and recently went on a hunt for a new type. That's when I came across this minty gem. It helps reduce plaque (score!) and makes my teeth feel super clean after brushing. I bet my dentist notices a difference on my next visit. Keep in mind that the mint taste is strong, but I've gotten used to it over time.

This is truly the perfect summer cooler. The bag comes in three fun colors — I had a hard time choosing which one to get! I've brought it to the beach and on other summer outings, and it keeps goodies cold for hours. The best part: It's only $10.

Patrick Hearn, Tech Editor

Amazon Miracle-Gro Small Composter Small enough to fit on even an apartment balcony, this composter is the perfect size for a beginner. $73 at Amazon

If you want to get into composting, start small — it's a stinky job! This composter makes it easy to toss out old food scraps, yard debris and other biodegradables, and it promises to turn it all into fertile soil in four to six weeks. For the aspiring gardeners among you, you can't go wrong. It's really easy to put together, too.

I hate scrounging through an endless number of spice jars while cooking, but I somehow always find myself in that exact situation. This spice rack solves that problem with clear bottles that I can see through, as well as large, easy-to-read labels. I keep my most-used spices within arm's reach, and I just spin the container to look through my entire collection.

Rebecca Carhart, Beauty Editor

I just got this handy water bottle for my puppy, and he loves it! All I have to do is squeeze the bottle and water squirts out into the bowl for him to drink out of. It’s perfect for when we are on the go, and it even has a handy clip that lets me attach it to his leash so I don’t have to carry it.

As much as I love my Kindle app, I’ve been reading more physical books recently. I love to read before bed but noticed having the lamp on was keeping me too alert, so I grabbed this cute book light while it was on sale for just $8. It attaches right onto my book, and it's flexible so I can adjust the light to make it hit right where I need it.

Lisa Schweitzer, Senior Editor

Amazon KingPavonini Sleep Mask This ergonomic sleep mask with a double-thickened nose wing design contours to your face and blocks out light. Its 100% cotton cover feels like a cool cloud when you slip it on before bed. $15 at Amazon

I will go to great lengths for a better night’s sleep — blackout shades, fans, sound machines, you name it —and I always wear a sleep mask for sensory deprivation. Well, my old sleep mask finally bit the dust a few weeks ago, which meant it was time to find a new one. This fluffy find from KingPavonini is it!

Amazon Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses These polarized aviators with fun blue lenses are perfect for summer beach days. They're great for smaller faces, too. The reflective UV400 lenses and solid metal hinges mean they will last long past Labor Day. $15 at Amazon

I am always telling my kids not to borrow my sunglasses. Sadly, they do it anyway and many pairs end up either lost or scratched enough that I can no longer put them to use. When I came across these Ray-Ban lookalikes that I don’t have to worry about losing, I bought two pairs! On sale for $15 each, they're well worth it.

Nicole Sforza, Executive Editor

Amazon UEU Wide-Leg Yoga Pants I totally get why these are bestsellers — they're so lightweight and luscious, with a roomy, stretchy waistband that's perfect for nighttime ice cream sessions. $24 at Amazon

I learned about these insanely comfy, pajama-like pants that can be worn in public from a fellow Yahoo staffer (thanks, Izabella Zaydenberg!), and I just ordered my third pair. Where to begin? First and foremost, they have deep pockets that protect my phone from taking a tumble. Also, they're nice and thin and as soft as a worn-in tee. Lastly, I can wear them while working from home without feeling like I "gave up" on life, as Jerry famously said to George on Seinfeld.

This fantastical beast is a party in a pool. It's been used and abused by kids and grownups alike, and we never get tired of it. It was blessedly easy to blow up with an electric pump, but you can even inflate it with a hairdryer. There are so many reasons to love this big guy, but perhaps my favorite is that it keeps the little ones entertained so the older folk can chitchat it up in (relative) peace.