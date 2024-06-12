This Editor-Favorite Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner Is 35% Off at Amazon for Summer



It’s not even summer and it’s already ridiculously hot in some parts of the country (like Arizona, where I live). Before the heat becomes even more unbearable, it’s time you got a portable air conditioner. Fortunately, the editor-favorite Black + Decker BPACT14WT Portable Air Conditioner is 35 percent off at Amazon right now. This a/c already ranks in our testing as the best for the money, and this discount makes sweet relief a little cheaper still.

The beauty of portable air conditioners is you can wheel them from room to room. And, unlike with a window unit, the setup process is relatively painless, with no labor-intensive mounting. The Black + Decker on sale features 14,000 BTU of cooling power, enough to cool down the temperature in a space as big as to 700 square feet. It does so quickly, too, as we found in our testing. The unit offers 3-in-1 functionality (packing in an a/c, a fan, and a dehumidifier), making it a versatile choice for controlling the climate in your home office or bedroom.

You can operate the portable a/c via a remote control or a control panel on the top of the unit. An auto air swing allows for even distribution of cool air throughout the room, so you don’t have to worry about aiming it just right. The unit has a slide-out washable filter and auto water evaporation, making maintenance simple. Black + Decker claims the portable a/c runs at 52 decibels at its highest setting—about the equivalent of a normal conversation. We were surprised by how quiet it is.

The Black + Decker features four casters, making it easy to wheel from room to room. It also comes with a window kit that can fit horizontal or vertical openings ranging from 20.5 to 50 inches long. Meanwhile, its hose is 58 inches long, affording it plenty of reach and therefore flexibility with placement. Other conveniences include timer and sleep settings. Don’t plan to use this as a year-round appliance though; unlike some other multi-use air conditioners, this one doesn’t have a heater setting, so you’ll need to figure out storage during the winter.

With the forecast projecting temperatures of up to 110 in Phoenix over the next ten days, a simple oscillating fan or wearable a/c probably isn’t enough. At 35 percent off (the lowest price we’ve seen in months), this portable a/c can come in clutch and make the heat more manageable.

