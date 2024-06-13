Edith Pair's thriving tours highlight enduring legacy of Earl Young's designs

Edith Pair, owner of Mushroom House Tours, explains the unique architectural features of one of Earl Young's iconic hobbit-like homes. She offers daily tours in enclosed GEM cars throughout the summer.

CHARLEVOIX — Summertime has arrived, and Charlevoix's famous mushroom homes are once again drawing crowds from around the globe.

No one understands the allure of Earl Young's mushroom houses better than Edith Pair, owner of Mushroom House Tours, whose business offers daily group tours of these iconic structures.

This "mushroom home" has lost its original wavy roof. According to Edith Pair, 14 of the 28 Earl Young homes still retain their original roofline.

Pair, whose father knew Earl Young, said she saw the public demand first-hand while running an art gallery out of Young's former office space in the bottom level of the Weathervane Restaurant. The restaurant was one of three commercial projects in downtown Charlevoix designed by Young, alongside the Hotel Earl (formerly The Lodge) and the Weathervane Terrace Inn.

Catering to the public's fascination with these one-of-a-kind properties, Pair began offering walking tours in 2009. What started as a modest venture has now expanded into a thriving operation, with tours of Young's residential projects frequently booked solid from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

"We soon realized that we needed to be able to use some kind of transportation to view all 28 houses," she said. "I wanted to make this an experience you can’t get anywhere else. In 2016, we purchased our first 6-seat GEM car and the tours sprung to life. The GEM tours became a success virtually overnight."

Pair now guides thousands of visitors to the unique hobbit-like homes seven days a week during the summer months. Conducted from the comfort of her small fleet of vehicles, her tours offer an up-close journey through the residential area that houses the famous Hansel and Gretel-style lodgings.

The "Great Wall of Charlevoix," designed by Earl Young along Park Avenue, mimics the appearance of lake waves.

Edith Pair, owner of Mushroom House Tours in Charlevoix.

In addition to showcasing well-known aspects of Young's architecture — he frequently incorporated stones, boulders and limestone often sourced directly from nearby Lake Michigan — Pair brings to light lesser-known details during her guided outings. Examples include the stone ledges Young created for flower containers, the so-called "Great Wall of Charlevoix" along Park Avenue designed to mimic the appearance of lake waves, and the handful of homes in Boulder Park where Young experimented with adding color to mortar.

Pair also shares insights about the occupants, recent construction and zoning regulations with her guests, while providing a front-row seat of the whimsical shapes and seamless integration with the natural surroundings that contribute to the charm and distinctive character of Young's creations, the first of which was completed over a century ago in 1918.

Stone ledges for flower containers, a distinctive feature of several Earl Young homes, are among the many unique details highlighted in the Mushroom House Tours.

The Mushroom House tours also make it evident what has been lost over time, showing visitors numerous homes that have been altered from their original design. Many have lost their wavy roofs, a key element of Young’s signature style characterized by rounded shapes.

According to Pair, 14 of the 28 Earl Young homes still retain their original roofline. In 2016, the city established a historic district to protect the architectural integrity of these homes. However, Pair also noted that the homes within Charlevoix Township (aka Boulder Park) lack such protection, leaving their preservation entirely up to the owners and their appreciation for historical significance.

One of two stone structures designed by Earl Young at the entrance of Boulder Park, showcasing his use of rocks sourced from the Great Lakes and surrounding areas.

"I have cherished these beautiful stone structures for as long as I can remember," said Pair.

She recently helped an Earl Young homeowner in Boulder Park paint their trim.

"These houses continue to spark imaginations and boost our local economy after all these years," she said.

To schedule a tour, visit mushroomhousetours.com.

