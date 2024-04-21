Edison Library, which started in a storefront, marks 95th anniversary

EDISON - The Edison Public Library recently marked its 95th anniversary during National Library Week with concerts, author visits, special events and a cake, at celebrations held across its three branches.

“It was an honor to celebrate this milestone event and we will continue to celebrate in differentways throughout the year,” said Allan M. Kleiman, Edison Public Library director.

The anniversary celebration kicked off on April 7 with a vintage guitar roadshow by Ken Lelen at the Main Library. There was also a reception attended by nearly three dozen patrons along with staff, members of the Edison Public Library Board, Edison Public Library Foundation President W. Keith McCoy, and Friends of the Edison Public Library representative Sarah Nasser on April 9.

The anniversary also gave the public a first look at the library's new Bookmobile Sprinter Van.

Cake celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Edison Public Library

“Over the years, the library has marked many changes. Today, the Edison Public Library continues to support the everchanging needs of the community,” Kleiman said. “The library is on the move to not only get to where you live but to help you connect with what we do here in our buildings.”

The Clara Barton branch celebrated the milestone April 10 with a performance by James Austin andBen Rubens, which was attended by two dozen patrons, Edison Councilman Joseph Coyle and elected officialsfrom neighboring towns.

On April 11, the North Edison Library hosted a celebration featuring music by Abe Ovadia which was joined by more than 30 patrons, library staff and library board members.

“This is certainly a very exciting time for all of us,” said Edison Public Library Board President PatMassey at an April 9 event at the Main Library.

The new Sprinter bookmobile for the Edison Public Library

The weeklong celebrated also included programs such as "Edison Township and the Edison Library: 1929-Now," led by Walter R. Stochel Jr. of the Metuchen-Edison Historical Society, and an informational program about the Edison Community Garden.

There was also a visit from New York Times bestselling young adult author Sayantani DasGupta along with children’s and teen programs across all three branches.

The weeklong celebration culminated April 13 with a family mini golf event and a "jazzified pop" performance by Abe Ovadia, along with a two-day book and bake sale fundraiser run by the Friends and held at Clara Barton.

“Our goal is to engage with the community and see what types of programs we can provide,” saidSarah Nassar, a representative of the newly-reestablished Friends organization. People can stop by the front desk of any township library to become a friend or sign up on the library's website.

In addition to a rejuvenated Friends and reinvigorated Edison Library Foundation, renovation andexpansion projects at all three library buildings are planned.

The Edison Public Library originated as a storefront with two dozen book-lined shelves in 1927 serving a small number of residents living in what was then Raritan Township.

In the following year, a referendum to create a municipal library was passed by voters with the Free Public Library of Raritan Township established in January 1929.

In 1932, in an effort to provide library services in other areas of town, branches were established in the Clara Barton and the Oak Tree firehouses and within the Henry Street and Menlo Park firehouses in 1937.

When Raritan Township changed its name to Edison Township in 1954, the library changed its legal name to the Board of Trustees of the Free Public Library of the Township of Edison, New Jersey.

Five years later, the Main Library relocated to a temporary space on Plainfield Avenue near the intersection of Route 27 before opening at the current 340 Plainfield Ave. site in 1965.

The Clara Barton location grew from a branch run out of a rented former church on Pleasant Avenue to thecurrent building on Hoover Avenue constructed in 1969.

The North Edison Branch, which began in 1962, was run out of the John Adams Middle School before the current Grove Avenue building opened in 1971.

Additionally, in 1973, the Edison Public Library expanded to include Bookmobile service.

Over the past 95 years, the Edison Public Library has grown to include three buildings and a bookmobile serving the township’s more than 100,000 residents.

In addition to physically expanding, the library has also transformed and evolved to meet the community’s interests and needs by becoming a community center offering resources, programs, services and events.

Additional information about upcoming programs and events is available at www.edisonpubliclibrary.org.

