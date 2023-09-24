The Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw that 'feels like it hugs you' is down to $17
What is it?
We're officially that time of year when you want to curl up on the couch and stay there with a cup of tea and binge watch everything. If you have the tea in the pantry, we’ve got a throw that will take your lounging and couch naps to a whole new level — and it’s less than $20! We’re talking about the popular Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw and it’s on sale at Amazon.
This will be your go-to blanket to spruce up your decor or keep you nice and warm.
Why is it a good deal?
The Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw is now only $17, down from $30 — that’s a 43% discount! It's also reversible so it's like getting two blankets in one. And the throw is also on sale in Buffalo Plaid for only $21. While they're discounted you can pick up one of each to match your decor — or have them to snuggle with when you're outside by the fire pit.
Why do I need this?
This blanket looks like it belongs in a cabin in the woods — it’s just right for the coming months. And it measures 50" x 60" which means you can share the coziness. One side is soft cotton in a black-and-red check pattern, and the other side is faux shearling popcorn fleece. But consider yourself warned: once you drape yourself in the sherpa goodness, you’re not going to want to come out from under it until Spring. Late Spring.
What reviewers say:
More than 4,000 five-star fans agree: "Eddie Bauer products are quality products but this blanket exceeded my expectations," reported a rave reviewer. "It was surprisingly beautiful and of high quality to the point that I purchased two more throws, one for each sofa, one for the family room and one for the living room. The colors are vivid and the sherpa is soft and provides comfort and warmth."
"I have bought several sherpa throws," shared another five-star fan. "But This one is wonderful! Its so soft and warm! It feels like it hugs you when you're laying under it. And it looks like its expensive, but the price is perfect! Definitely will buy again for Christmas presents! ❤❤❤"
"I ordered one last year for our cabin," wrote cozy shopper. "We loved it so much I got one for home. This last order was for three so I could give them to my grown children for Christmas."
Just take heed when washing: "I was considering giving this as a gift, but after receiving it, I decided to keep it for myself! The throw is very well made. It is very warm and cozy and the sherpa side is very soft. Be careful if you wash it with other things because the color bleeds...I still am glad I bought it."
"I ordered this blanket for the bed but made the mistake of opening it in the living room," another pleased shopper shared. "Naturally I had to test it out and since it matched so nicely with our Buffalo plaid accent pillows, it just felt like it belonged there. My husband usually grabs a blanket for movie watching as a 'throw' is too small for both of us. This Eddie Bauer blanket just so happens to be an awesome cuddle up couch blanket - it's warm and snuggly without being heavy. It also looks nice draped over (or folded across the back) of the couch when not in use."
The super popular throw is reversible and also comes in buffalo plaid.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
