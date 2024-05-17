Ed Hyder's and Cape Ann Fresh team for Community Supported Fishery program

From left, Ed Hyder’s Mediterranean Marketplace co-owner Miriam Hyder, John Lewis, Marketing Director for Cape Ann Fresh Catch, and Hyder's co-owner Gregory Hyder are outside the Worcester store for a Cape Ann Fresh Catch seafood drop-off.

Ed Hyder’s Mediterranean Marketplace in Worcester recently partnered with Cape Ann Fresh Catch in Gloucester, rolling out a Community Supported Fishery (CSF) program for its customers.

The first fish CSF drop off at the end of April was very successful, according to Miriam Hyder, store owner with her brother, Gregory Hyder. She said 25 people immediately signed up for weekly fish pickups and numbers continue to increase. Separate from the program, a Cape Ann Fresh Catch seafood truck pulls into Hyder’s parking lot for pop ups. Customers can walk up to the truck’s window and purchase fresh seafood on site, or purchase in advance so they are guaranteed to get what they want, said Hyder. Pop up dates are announced on the Cape Ann and Ed Hyder’s Facebook pages.

Note: The next pop up at Ed Hyder’s is noon to 3 p.m. May 17.

John Lewis, Marketing Director for Cape Ann Fresh Catch, said the company’s CSF distributes fresh fish from Gloucester to 30 plus community pickup locations and directly to members’ homes within a 50-mile radius around Boston. Cape Ann Fresh Catch Community Supported Fishery is “America’s largest CSF,” according to Lewis, who explained how CSF is a model for selling seafood that emphasizes sustainability and traceability. CSFs support local fishermen and provide high quality, locally caught seafood to members, who typically subscribe and pay for shares of seafood ahead of time, he said. Members receive seafood on a preset schedule. The CSF movement was inspired by the community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs. For more information about the CSF, visit capeannfreshcatch.org.

Cape Ann Fresh Catch is a women-owned company, with Melissa Marshall, President and CCO; Marshall’s sister Donna Marshall, CFO: Nancy Crate, Organizational Development and Strategic Planning. Founded by the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, Donna Marshall purchased the Cape Ann Fresh Catch CSF in 2015. Melissa Marshall in 2020, launched Twin Light Smokehouse as a means of making CAFC a “zero waste business.” Crate joined as a new partner in 2022. The company employs 12.

Lewis said Cape Ann Fresh Catch considered Worcester to be a good location for the CSF program. “We were looking for a good business partnership and also a place where we could drop off product and separately do pop ups,” he said. The former Maker to Main on Harding Street in Worcester was originally on the list of places to check out. “We were sorry to hear that the business permanently closed,” said Lewis.

Miriam Hyder said she and her brother liked the idea of offering quality fresh, locally sourced seafood through a CSF. “We signed on right away after learning about the program,” said Hyder. “This is a first for us since we never have sold fresh fish. We’re dealing with a reliable, reputable company,” she said, “and so far, our customers love both the CSF and pop ups.”

The store carries Twin Light Smokehouse Smoked Salmon Spread and House Smoked Salmon. In a recent newsletter, Hyder’s owners recommended the salmon spread as “perfect on bagels, crackers, toast, or anything really,” adding, “Guaranteed, you will lick the container clean.”

Locally, Cape Ann Fresh Catch CSF also is available at Hardwick Farm Co-Op Exchange in Gilbertville; Bolton Spring Farm in Bolton; and Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough.

Lisa Coleman, assistant manager at Hardwick Farm Cooperative Exchange, said the CSF started more than five weeks ago, with the first pop up on March 29 (Good Friday), selling out in 20 minutes. “Cape Ann offers good, fresh fish,” said Coleman. CSF is very popular, with weekly Saturday pickup, she said.

Hardwick Farm also stocks Twin Light Smokehouse products. The co-op is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Ed Hyder’s Mediterranean Marketplace, 408 Pleasant St., Worcester, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sunday. Telephone: (508) 755-0258. Visit edhyders.com.

It’s interesting to note that several shoppers came out of Ed Hyder’s store and made a point to stop at the Cape Ann Fresh Catch truck during the interview with John Lewis. All the shoppers asked about buying seafood and what was available. Lewis explained that he was being interviewed, but shoppers didn’t leave, questioning him even more. Since he had seafood in the truck, Lewis sold packaged fresh scallops and haddock. He even offered a few cooking tips. “This isn’t a scheduled pop- up day, but we always want to accommodate customers,” he said.

We say, that’s a good thing.

Check it out!

Kevin Comellas of Little Havana at Worcester Public Market scored high at Fork It Over event for Girl Scouts.

Fork it Over a success

Little Havana at the Worcester Public Market and Pastry Chef Medina (Idaliana Medina) were high scorers at the May 9 Fork It Over fundraiser in support of Girl Scouts of Central Mass and Western Massachusetts. The event was held at the Top of the Tower, 446 Main St., Worcester.

Executive chef Kevin Comellas of Little Havana took first place, Judges’ Choice, Savory: Pastry Chef Medina of Worcester, second place. Judges Choice, Sweet: First place, Pastry Chef Medina; Second, Simply Delicious Catering in Auburn.

Theresa Lynn, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts with Adaliana Medina, Pastry Chef Medina, who won in several categories at chef competition.

People’s Choice Award winners: First place, Savory, Little Havana; Second, Culinary students who represented Hilltop Restaurant at Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton. Pastry Chef Medina also took first place in People’s Choice, Sweet; Second, Bri’s Sweet Treats at Worcester Public Market.

Competitors at the event used Girl Scout cookies in all their entries. Little Havana served a Cuban Braised Beef and Peanut Egg Roll with Lemon-Up Cookie Cilantro Gremolata, while Pastry Chef Medina presented The Nutty Pecan Adventure (Adventurefuls cookies) and PB & J Chick’n Waffles, featuring the Girl Scout Tagalong cookies in the chicken seasoning mix.

Amazing recipes from all the chef competitors! Creative dishes and presentations.

Event sponsors included Saint-Gobain; The Hanover Insurance Group; Women’s Initiative-United Way of Central Massachusetts; Country Bank; UMass Chan Medical School; Central One Credit Union; Middlesex Savings Bank; Cornerstone Bank; Tinsley Financial Group; CSR Financial: Fallon Health; Stowe & Degon; St. Mary’s Credit Union; Main Street Bank; Leominster Credit Union; and Synergy.

All event proceeds benefit Girl Scouts and continuing efforts to provide innovative programs and vital support to more than 5,000 girls in grades K-12 throughout Central and Western Massachusetts.

Buffet meal in Barre

Hartman’s Herb Farm, 1026 Old Dana Road, Barre, will host a “Buffet Meal and Music” from 5 to 8 p.m. May 18.

Cost is $35 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations only, call (978) 355-2015. Visit hartmansherbfarm.com, or connect on Facebook for more information. The Otters will be the featured band.

On the menu: Chicken Piccata; Baked Haddock; Butternut Ravioli; Roasted Potatoes; Asparagus; Dessert.

If you have a tidbit for the column, call (508) 868-5282. Send email to bhoulefood@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Table Hoppin': Ed Hyder's, Cape Ann Fresh team for seafood drop-off